Clutch Pro Tour Unveils New Changes Ahead Of 2023 Season
The Tour announced the addition of a two tier system with a minimum season payout of £1.8 million
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In a post via their social media platforms, the Clutch Pro Tour stated: "We are proud to unveil our new revolutionary system to development golf designed specifically to enhance the development of talent."
What does the announcement entail you may ask. Well, the Tour is continuing their partnership with Mizuno, with its Miz Next Gen Series increasing to a two tier system with a minimum season payout of £1.8 million.
A post shared by 🅼🅸🆉🆄🅽🅾 🅽🅴🆇🆃 🅶🅴🅽 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿 (@clutchprotour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Tier 1 events will guarantee a purse of £60,000 per tournament, with three events boasting a £100,000 minimum, while tier 2 tournaments will then guarantee a purse of £30,000.
Along with the events, Clutch Pro Tour will also be providing over 40 invites to Challenge Tour and DP World Tour tournaments, with its aim continuing to be developing up and coming talent.
In a statement from Clutch Pro Tour CEO, Tom Hayward, he said: “We are exceptionally proud to present our plans for 2023, a strategy that will revolutionize development golf. We are driven by a passion to support our members and we look forward to welcoming golfers from across Europe to our tour in 2023.”
In 2022, the circuit held 25 events and also handed out opportunities for its female golfers to obtain invites to both Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour tournaments.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rules of Golf: The Teeing Area
Jeremy Ellwood explains what the Rules mean by 'teeing area' and what happens if you inadvertently play from beyond its boundaries
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
PGA Tour Files Lawsuit Against Saudi Investment Fund Backing LIV Golf
The PGA Tour is suing the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan
By Paul Higham • Published