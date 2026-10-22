Bryson DeChambeau Confirms DP World Tour Start But Still 'Committed' To LIV Golf 2.0
Bryson DeChambeau has been confirmed for his DP World Tour return in December, but reportedly is still working behind the scenes to bring LIV Golf 2.0 to life
Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed his appearance at December's Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour, but he is reportedly still focused on helping LIV Golf 2.0 become a reality.
The two-time US Open champion was announced as an entrant for 'Africa's Major' back in August by Gary Player himself - and now the tournament has confirmed his appearance.
The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player will take place at Sun City from 3-6 December where De Chambeau will take on the likes of Justin Rose, Marco Penge and defending champion Kristoffer Reitan.
Adding DeChambeau to the field is a huge plus for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, as all eyes will be on the American's first competitive action since the LIV Golf finale in August.
It will be DeChambeau's first non-Major start on the DP World Tour since 2022 and marks his return to South Africa after he claimed victory at the hugely popular LIV event held there this year.
"It’s an honour for me to play in South Africa again, a country I really enjoy," DeChambeau said back in August.
"I’ve been privileged to have won Jack Nicklaus’s tournament (The Memorial) and Arnold Palmer’s tournament (the Arnold Palmer Invitational), and now I want to win Gary Player’s tournament and I can’t wait to play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge."
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DeChambeau is aiming to become the seventh American to win Africa's Major, with Johannes Veerman the last in 2024, joining Max Homa (2023), Jim Furyk (2005 & 2006), Corey Pavin (1995), Ray Floyd (1982) and Johnny MIller (1981).
DeChambeau 'committed' to LIV future
By the event in December we should know for sure whether LIV Golf 2.0 is going ahead or not, with a 25 October deadline fast approaching for CEO Scott O'Neil to get enough players signed up.
The $300m investment deal from BC Partners depends on the number and quality of golfers signing up - although the deadline could be extended if needed.
LIV is not commenting on individual players until the deadline, and just five have publicaly pledged their futures to the team golf league.
DeChambeau has reportedly been in talks with the DP World Tour over making more starts next season - but with Guy Kinnings recently saying players must choose one or the other that may not now be possible.
ESPN reported that DeChambeau "remains committed to LIV Golf" though and is "working diligently" on bringing 2.0 to life.
DeChambeau would be one of the few names in world golf likely able to broker his own deal to play both LIV and the DP World Tour, although he seems at ease with continuing as a YouTube creator and playing in Majors and a light schedule outside those.
Being spotted in his latest YouTube video wearing his own logo and not that of his LIV Golf team the Crushers did have some tongues wagging.
Until the deadline or we hear from the man himself his future remains up in the air, but one thing we know for sure is that his decision would have huge ramifications on LIV's prospects.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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