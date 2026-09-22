Spotted: Bryson DeChambeau Drops LIV-Branded Gear For New Video Amid Uncertainty Over Future

Bryson DeChambeau has been spotted filming content at a golf club in America without, seemingly, sporting any LIV Golf or Crushers logos on his apparel or golf bag.

It comes amid huge uncertainty over the future of LIV after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund decided to stop bankrolling the breakaway league.

DeChambeau is the captain of Crushers GC and has rarely missed an opportunity to put the team emblem on full display.

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However, at Honeybrook Golf Club in Pennsylvania, DeChambeau had his own logo on his apparel, hat and golf bag.

So, is this a hint that the American’s future could lie away from LIV? Is a return to the traditional tours on the cards?

🚨⛳️👨‍🌾 #LOOK — YouTube golf star Bryson DeChambeau was seen filming content at Honeybrook Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Notably, Bryson was wearing his own branded gear rather than Crushers gear he normally wears 👀Is Bryson moving on from LIV Golf? 🤔(Via: phillygolfgram/IG) pic.twitter.com/ktv3t7aHYjSeptember 22, 2026

The man himself teased on social media that he was “coming home” before launching ‘Bryson’s Backyard Games’, a series of one-hole matches set to be played on DeChambeau’s property.

Ten players will be whittled down to one, who will then take on DeChambeau in a three-hole final for $100,000.

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If DeChambeau prevails, he will give the money to one of his army of followers.

Among those competing are some of the biggest names in YouTube Golf, such as Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, Wesley and George Bryan, and long drive legend Martin Borgmeier.

Who’s going to win the $100,000? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KLbW7YvVrUSeptember 21, 2026

In the launch video, DeChambeau is wearing Crushers-branded gear, so the writing for his LIV future is far from on the wall just yet.

No concrete plans for the league in 2027 have been finalised, but DeChambeau is one of the 14 current and former players owed millions of dollars after details came to light when LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy at the start of September.

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Adrian Meronk are also among those still owed large sums of money.

How it all shakes out remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking for LIV Golf. According to the bankruptcy filing, a “requisite” number of players with claims need to have signed up for LIV 2.0 by mid-October.

DeChambeau would receive equity in LIV 2.0 and previous reports stated he was “all in” for 2027 after attending meetings with potential investors.

He also told Jerry Foltz “there's something fun coming” on the broadcast after the league’s season finale in Indianapolis. although it's unclear whether he was referring to LIV.

It may have been ‘Bryson’s Backyard Games’ he was talking about. The first video from the American’s new YouTube series is set to drop on September 22, with two of the 10 players chosen at random for the first match of many.

Whoever loses is out, while the winner moves one step closer to a shot at DeChambeau and the $100,000 top prize.

"It's not easy. We definitely have a lot against us," DeChambeau said at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

"But I think behind the scenes we've got a lot of people that are working hard to make this possible for not only all the players that are out here but all the fans that have come out to these events and the economic impact that we've made in all these places, whether it's South Africa, here in Indy or Australia, numerous places across the world, the UK, all the different places we've been in the US.

"Even Nashville when we played a few years ago was unbelievable.

"I think we just have a bit of a responsibility to continue to show this. If it works, it works; awesome. If it doesn't, we'll figure things out. Time will move on, and I would say that time heals things.

"I hope people can see that we actually bring value to the game of golf. My wish is that people give us one more shot and be open minded."