Two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau has officially become a DP World Tour member for the 2027 season, the European circuit has confirmed.

Due to no immediate pathway being available back to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau's options as far as pro golf goes were limited for next year, and he had considered dedicating his time exclusively to YouTube.

The former LIV golfer continued to assess his options after the demise of the team-based circuit earlier this year and has now decided the DP World Tour is his best next step.

The deadline to submit DP World Tour member application forms ahead of the 2026-27 campaign was Sunday night, with Dechambeau reportedly meeting the conditions "hours before" the cut-off point.

He has been granted the elite Category 1 membership and is therefore guaranteed entry into any event across the season.

The 33-year-old has already committed to appearing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge next month (Dec 3-6) - the same week as Rory McIlroy competes in the Australian Open.

DeChambeau will now join a stacked DP World Tour membership for 2027 which features Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton as well as long-standing loyalist McIlroy.

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In addition, the DP World Tour revealed other Category 1 members for 2027, which offers full tour access, include former LIV golfers Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The statement from the DP World Tour announcing the news went on to say: "Furthermore, Major Champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson will also feature on the DP World Tour in 2027 having signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments next season.

"They are among a group of nine players to sign such agreements, along with Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters."

Nevertheless, it is DeChambeau who will undoubtedly become the biggest pull for DP World Tour fans - alongside McIlroy.

Somewhat ironically, DeChambeau qualifies for DP World Tour membership due to his US Open victory over the Northern Irishman in 2024 where McIlroy stumbled late on to lose by a single stroke.

Since then, the Californian enjoyed a very good year of Major performances in 2025 followed by a terrible run in 2026 on the biggest stage with three missed cuts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along the way, he has shown the best of himself through fan engagement both in person and via his immensely successful social media presence while also exhibiting some regretful behavior - for example his controversial two-stroke penalty at The Open.

But, more recently, DeChambeau posted a statement online which attempted to make up for some of the mistakes he has made.

He said: “Arnold Palmer said no player is bigger than the game, and I want to acknowledge that, along the way, I’ve said some things that didn’t help.

“Whatever comes next, I’ll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me. My passion has been to grow this game.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Nedbank, DeChambeau may well take a couple of months away from tournament golf before likely returning at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in late January.

That field should be akin to a Major with McIlroy, Rahm, DeChambeau, Fleetwood and Hatton being joined by a number of Ryder Cup stars and other worldwide names.

And that may well be repeated several times over through 2027 if the PGA Tour retains its plan to uphold a 12-month ban for former LIV players in its events.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp explained on Monday that there are currently "no plans" to reopen the Returning Member Program and the circuit is likely to carry on as normal for the time being.