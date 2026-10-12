'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about the futures of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf'.

It's set to be a critical next few weeks for LIV Golf and its hopes of a '2.0' version coming to fruition, with its bankruptcy case rolling on and players deciding whether to commit or go elsewhere.

We've already had Jon Rahm, David Puig and Adrian Meronk leave, and there could be more to come following the big news from the DP World Tour that it will not allow LIV players to be members in 2027.

LIV has a number of players who compete on the DP World Tour, including eight who agreed a conditional release agreement earlier this year and later Rahm, who we now know will not be a part of the team league next season.

While it has been a run of bad news for LIV, the circuit is still fighting hard for its future and one huge name who could save it is Bryson DeChambeau. The two-time Major winner is a big supporter of the tour and could well be the man to take it into phase two next year.

So, with plenty of topics to choose from this week, our editor joins our news team regulars to try their best in answering a few different LIV-related questions in this latest edition of Inside The Ropes.

See below for our answers, and let us know your views in the comments section below.

Could this DP World Tour news be fatal for LIV Golf?

The DP World Tour will not allow LIV Golfers to be members in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor

Not necessarily. The question is: What is LIV Golf?

It's hard to say without knowing their plan. If LIV is going to be a premier golfing tour with top level players then it certainly doesn't help.

There's a lot of other things that have been damaging to LIV Golf. This doesn't help, but it strikes me as being something that doesn't quite signal the end as it completely depends on what they want to be.

Ultimately if LIV is only ever going to be a lower tier tour then it doesn't necessarily mean it's fatal. If it's a satellite tour then it can continue to exist.

If the intention is to be a premier tour alongside the PGA Tour and others then this makes it very difficult, if not impossible.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

I'm not sure it will be immediately fatal as certain big-name players will undoubtedly stick around to see it off the ground.

However, unless the finances dramatically improve within the next three years, I can't see LIV remaining anything like a threat to the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.

Most players with a choice between LIV in its current state and the DP World Tour are likely to choose the latter - if only for stability's sake - with Jon Rahm's exit possibly seen as an early indicator for the ultimate direction of this once powerful league.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

It has been setback after setback for LIV Golf over the past five years, and it always seems to bounce back and survive. Can it come back from Jon Rahm, and potentially all of its DP World Tour members, leaving? I think it probably can, but, like Jonny, I don't think it will thrive.

Rahm leaving likely came as no surprise to BC Partners, which surely knows what it is getting itself in for. The $5bn of debt was supposedly a big benefit for private equity, so it is still likely fully committed to go ahead.

However, even with Rahm and DeChambeau, and the Saudi PIF billions, LIV struggled to gain sustainable viewership and fandom so its future doesn't look too bright. In my opinion, at least.

The facts are that it has lost Jon Rahm and its Asian Tour feeder system, and potentially further losses are still to come like Hatton and a number of other players, its OWGR points and Major pathways.

DeChambeau committing his future could be a life-saving win for the league, and aside from its DP World Tour players there are still another 40+ accomplished golfers who might sign on.

We don't know who is in and who isn't, yet, though, so I'd say it's future remains on a knife-edge.

It can still produce big crowds and entertainment on-site in places like Adelaide and South Africa, but I do struggle to see it being a golf tour that captivates the masses on TV and has relevance within the men's professional golf pyramid.

Should the PGA Tour welcome Jon Rahm back?

Rahm won LIV's individual title in all three of his seasons with the league, which he has now left (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor

I think the PGA Tour should allow Rahm straight back in.

The Spaniard is one of a shrinking number of needle-movers in the world of golf. As much as it might put some players' noses out of joint, the truth is people pay their TV subscriptions and purchase tickets to watch players like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm.

Very few that can claim to do that at that level, and Rahm genuinely can. When he's in full flow, he's one of the best players in the world.

As much as it might put a stick in some players' craws, they should just let him straight back in - that's the nature of modern day sport.

The PGA Tour is in a position of real strength so they might not allow it, but ultimately he's going to want to compete there when that opportunity arises. If they are looking out for their product then making sure the best players are competing on their tour is the way to go.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

I honestly think the PGA Tour should leave Rahm on the DP World Tour for a season.

Rahm will inevitably gain his PGA Tour card the right way anyway and the PGA Tour has coped perfectly well without him for three years so far, so what's one more?

Plus, it offered him a route back previously and he turned it down, so I think it puts the tour in a position of strength if they effectively turn around and say 'no, you had your chance and you didn't take it. But if you earn your card the right way, we'll welcome you back with open arms.'

Like I said, Rahm will almost certainly return to the PGA Tour in time for its big new Championship Series lift-off in 2028, so I don't think there's any reason for the PGA Tour to make a knee-jerk reaction.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

I think Brian Rolapp should welcome Rahm back, as he would increase eyeballs on the PGA Tour and ultimately make the circuit better and more competive.

I don't think that will happen, though, for two reasons.

Firstly, the PGA Tour board likely won't allow it. Rahm burned a lot of bridges when he controversially left in December 2023, and I am sure certain players on the board would not be willing to offer Rahm an olive branch.

Secondly, I don't think Rahm would accept any punishments to return, anyway.

We saw how stubborn he was to pay fines and agree a deal with the DP World Tour, and the sanctions would likely be significantly higher for the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka paid a $5m charitable donation, was ineligible for sponsor's invites into Signature Events and FedExCup bonus money, and he also wasn't allowed into the equity program for five years.

Rahm declined those terms earlier this year, and they'd likely be even harsher next time around.

Should Bryson DeChambeau seek a PGA Tour return?

What next for DeChambeau? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor

Similar to Rahm, Bryson is clearly one of those players fans will turn their TVs on to watch and pay for tickets to see.

I think he probably needs to think about whether he wants to be renowned as a great golfer or a great content creator.

I'm not sure you can do both, and he is unique in that he is trying to do both. If that ends up costing him 3-4 Majors across the course of his career, the question is would that be worth it?

From a pure sporting perspective, I'd prefer him to concentrate on the golf but I can see the appeal of the content side as it allows to show off his personality and reach a wider, younger audience.

I'd like to see him focus on competing because I think he could win potentially up to 6-7 Majors. Could he do that while also being a content creator, though?

The demands may be too difficult but if he thinks he can then good luck to him. To be a consistent force in the Majors he needs to be a force on the PGA Tour.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

On the surface, it makes the most sense for Bryson DeChambeau to seek a PGA Tour return. But I don't think he will.

What could work instead is DeChambeau follows in Rahm's footsteps for a season and enjoys a global schedule which helps him earn a PGA Tour card that way.

Given he's such a popular figure on YouTube and social media, can you imagine what an asset he'd be to the DP World Tour, which itself is such good entertainment on social media?

In an era where nothing seems to be off the table, I'd love to see Bryson DeChambeau sign up for a year on the DP World Tour and let his career take the course it will naturally take. That could be fun for everyone.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

I agree Jonny, seeing Bryson playing a full DP World Tour schedule would be electric.

I am sorry to say, as it could spell the end of LIV Golf, but I would love to see DeChambeau return to the traditional ecosystem.

He is one of the world's best golfers and it would be a huge shame to see him continue to miss out on competing against the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and the PGA Tour's best in what are his prime years.

The PGA Tour is the best golf tour in the world but fans are missing out by not getting to watch DeChambeau teeing it up week-in, week-out in its biggest events. We'd all love to see Bryson playing at Riviera, TPC Sawgrass and regularly being back on NBC and CBS in the biggest tournaments against the biggest names.

For whatever reason, he seems set on choosing a different path and you have to respect that. But I think Rolapp should at least try to have a conversation with him.

What are your views on the DP World Tour news and the futures of LIV, Rahm and DeChambeau? Join the conversation below...