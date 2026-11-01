Bryson DeChambeau Confidently Backs LIV 2.0 As Final Player Commitment Deadline Passes

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau has seemingly committed his future to a new-look LIV Golf League, saying the latest iteration of the team-based tour "is going to be done right" and "hopefully exists forever."

Speaking to Raj Shamani on the Figuring Out podcast, DeChambeau expressed his adamant belief that LIV's business model "makes a lot of sense" and the product can go on to be a real success story in the golf world.

The two-time Major champion admitted that while there was a degree of mismanagement by those in control of LIV's original version, there were also plenty of positives to take forward into what the league is calling 'LIV 2.0.'

DeChambeau said: “The point of it is that the team golf stuff, I was very excited about. I really care, and I still do care deeply about the team golf stuff.

"And the top company just wasn't really managed that effectively. And I know that now… I didn't know that during the time.

"Our teams were doing very well. Like our teams, we generated almost $29 million last year in revenue. We had $21 million in cost just from payment of players and expenses and travel and everything. So we made $8 million EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) last year.

"And the teams were doing well, but then all the player payments and everything got pushed down to the teams when they went bankrupt because the top company wasn't being run effectively.

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“Which, no fault to each other, it's just we thought that there was a lot more capital that was going to be at play with the guys that were funding it. Yeah. And it didn't work out…”

LIV's issues began earlier this year when the circuit's original backer, the Saudi PIF, announced it was withdrawing funding after this season.

Two events were lost due to financial problems and the campaign ended earlier than expected in August.

Subsequently, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before a deal was completed with BC Partners to breath new hope into the team-based tour.

Nevertheless, as plans for a fresh start continued, more than a dozen big names - including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton - announced they were quitting LIV Golf and heading elsewhere prior to 2027.

It is widely expected that Joaquin Niemann may well follow them back to the DP World Tour next season as well.

Jon Rahm (top left), Sergio Garcia (top right), Joaquin Niemann (lower left), Tyrrell Hatton (lower right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not be all bad for those who wish to see the breakaway tour survive, though, with 15-20 pros "tentatively committed" to LIV 2.0.

The original deadline for players to sign up was Sunday, October 24, but that was pushed back to Friday, October 30.

Interestingly, DeChambeau's interview was published around 24 hours after the most recent deadline had passed.

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Continuing in his staunch defence of LIV Golf and what it can do for the professional game, DeChambeau said: "The business model makes a lot of sense. And we're actually working through that right now for this new model where it will make full financial sense.

"It's no funny business, no nothing. It's going to be done right. And this is going to be a league, hopefully, that exists forever.

"It's not combative. We're not trying to compete against the [PGA Tour]. We want to be accretive. We want to bring value to anywhere and everywhere in the golf market across the world."

The deal on offer to those who sign up to LIV 2.0 involves players holding an equity share in the league as opposed to the extraordinary salaries and bonuses which were thrown around when it first launched in 2022.

DeChambeau at LIV Golf South Africa (Image credit: Getty Images)

And this, according to DeChambeau, is the trade-off he is willing to make in order to ensure greater control over how LIV operates moving forward.

DeChambeau said: "That whole LIV situation was great. We had to get upfront payment because we had no real governance, you know.

"If we knew, like, they were going to control how this thing was run, like we had to get paid, you know. And so we did.

"And then this time around, it's more the opposite. We're not really getting paid, but we do have the governance, you know, control."