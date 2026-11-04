Is Bryson DeChambeau 'Wasting His Talent' By Signing Up To LIV 2.0?

The number and quality of star names who have already quit LIV Golf in favor of a return to the traditional tours is undeniably bad news for the team-based tour as it attempts to plot a route forward.

At the time of writing, more than a dozen notable faces have already said goodbye while only 15-20 pros have reportedly "tentatively agreed" to come back in 2027 in whatever form LIV 2.0 takes.

And while the likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and possibly Joaquin Niemann have turned their backs on the team-based tour, there is one man who apparently still firmly believes in LIV Golf - Bryson DeChambeau.

The two-time Major winner recently spoke to Raj Shamani on the Figuring Out podcast and explained how the new-look LIV "is going to be done right" and "hopefully exists forever."

How To Become Elite At Anything: Bryson DeChambeau’s Framework | FO582 Raj Shamani - YouTube Watch On

DeChambeau outlined his passion for team golf and suggested that with a more efficient management strategy from executives, the league could go on to be a real success.

However, critics of LIV would argue that if a league which is reported to have spent as much as $7 billion dollars since 2022 was unable to achieve its aims, what are the chances a tour with a significantly more frugal budget can?

And even if LIV 2.0 becomes an established part of the pro golf furniture, what are the chances it could do it within the next five to 10 years, which may well make up DeChambeau's prime years as an athlete?

The question, therefore, should be asked - is Bryson DeChambeau wasting his talent by signing up to LIV Golf 2.0?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below. In the meantime, some of the Golf Monthly team have shared their opinions...

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation Engagement Editor

EH: Part of me certainly feels that Bryson DeChambeau opting to stay with LIV Golf in this moment would be a waste of his great talents.

DeChambeau is one of just three golfers in history to win the NCAA Division 1 title, US Amateur Championship and US Open. The other two? Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

He is also one of just five men to have won the NCAA Div 1 crown and US Amateur in the same year. He is a two-time Major champion who has already gone down in history, but he is good enough to forge a legacy as one of his generation's greatest players.

I do not believe that playing in LIV 2.0 will keep him competitively sharp enough for the Majors, and that is a great shame for fans as the Majors are what matter most in this sport.

Bryson DeChambeau lifts his second US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

EH: Sure, he might still compete in and win Majors, but I would bet he'd do even better in them if he was playing a full PGA Tour schedule against Scheffler, McIlroy and co. every week.

It's a loss for avid fans of the professional sport and PGA Tour, but it could well be a huge win for his fans on YouTube. He is clearly very passionate about YouTube golf and growing an audience via his content, so ultimately I guess we have to respect that.

Perhaps the grind of tour golf is not as appealing as mixing the creator lifestyle with fun LIV events and the Majors, and if that is what makes him happy then good for him.

Golf is better with Bryson DeChambeau in the biggest moments, so let's hope he continues pursuing greatness at the top level - as he is one of the game's best (and most entertaining) players.

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

MC: If he's interested in being as competitive as possible, I'd say it would be a good idea for DeChambeau to return to the PGA Tour instead of committing to LIV Golf 2.0... the problem is, what does Bryson actually want?

Personally, behind all of his YouTube and social media bravado, I think there is an individual who wants to be the very best golfer in the world. The issue is that I also feel the American wants to be the main attraction, and that would only happen on the circuit he's on now.

Does he want the new league to succeed? Personally, I think he does; however, I think he wants it to succeed so he can stand out from the crowd and keep that non-conforming image he's built up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MC: We see it with most aspects of his life, such as his golf equipment and social media presence, so that feels like one of the main reasons why he's so engrossed with LIV and wants to be on it.

Weighing it up, I think his talent is better off elsewhere. Yes, he won a Major and enjoyed an excellent 2024 and 2025 while a LIV player, but his 2026 season left a lot to be desired, and this so happened to fall in line when there were ongoing problems with the league.

I'd enjoy seeing DeChambeau back as he is a character, which is what we need in golf. However, if he goes down the LIV 2.0 path, I feel we won't get to see the fully firing Bryson that we've enjoyed watching previously.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

JL: If we take this question at face value, I think it's pretty tough to argue Bryson DeChambeau isn't wasting his talent by sticking with LIV Golf.

He wouldn't be competing against a strong enough field during LIV events and as such his drive to improve may suffer as a result. That could see his talent wasted as he wouldn't fulfil the undeniable potential within.

There are plenty of examples of players who had world-class ability but, for one reason or another, didn't make the right choices which allowed them to extract it. Dare I say, his current LIV peer Anthony Kim could be seen as a living example of that.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JL: On the flip side, I also completely understand why DeChambeau is sticking with LIV - for many of the reasons Matt so eloquently pointed out above.

He is his own man and I fully respect that. DeChambeau does things the way he wants to do them and if he's passionate about something then he goes for it.

His golfing talent may well not be fulfilled in the end, but as long as the man is happy and tries to go about his life in the right way then I say all power to him.

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

NB: It's hard to say whether committing to LIV 2.0 is wasting Bryson's talent as it depends how he feels his talents are best utilized.

If his new mission in life is to grow the game, boost engagement and bring as many new faces as possible into the sport, he's doing exactly the right thing.

LIV Golf 2.0 will have an even more limited schedule, and with LIV players unable to compete on the PGA or DP World Tours, he'll have even more time than before to create content.

However, if you see the questions as 'is Bryson wasting his competitive talents,' the answer is absolutely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NB: Continuing down the path he's already on almost guarantees he won't be able to squeeze as much out of his professional career as he could, and arguably should.

But who are we to tell him what to do? Only he can fully understand what motivates and inspires him.

There's no question, however, that playing against the best golfers in the world on the regular basis makes you a better player. I think it's entirely possible he doesn't win another Major.

But there's also a reality where he continues to be a digital pioneer and trendsetter and remains a top-five player in the world. I think it's unlikely, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Bryson.