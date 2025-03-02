Cognizant Classic Leaderboard: Jake Knapp Begins Search For Second PGA Tour Title After Historic 59

The final round of the Cognizant Classic is set to go right down to the wire as a rammed leaderboard fights it out for the honor of a PGA Tour title and all of the trimmings that go with it.
Jake Knapp has led the way for the majority of the week's action so far - helped significantly by his opening round 59 at PGA National Resort - but will have to keep his foot to the floor if he wants to close it out.
Benign course and weather conditions saw low scoring earlier in the week, but a bit more of a breeze is affecting players on Sunday, so the drama is set to continue until the final putt drops later this afternoon.
Whoever comes out on top will take home the best par of $1.7 million and book their ticket to The Masters, should they not already have that spot wrapped up, while a trip to The Players Championship in just a couple of weeks' time also remains on the line.
COGNIZANT CLASSIC LEADERBOARD
- -17 Jake Knapp
- -16 Michael Kim
- -16 Russell Henley
- -16 Ben Griffin
- -15 Doug Ghim
- -14 Taylor Montgomery
- -14 Erik van Rooyen (65)
- -14 Joe Highsmith
- -13 Ryan Gerard
- -13 Joel Dahmen
- -13 Min Woo Lee
- -13 Max McGreevy
- -13 (a) Luke Clanton
- -13 Max Greyserman
- -13 Jordan Spieth
- -13 Shane Lowry
- -13 Jacob Bridgeman
- -13 J.J. Spaun
- -13 Daniel Berger
- -13 Rickie Fowler
- -13 Sepp Straka
- 6 players on 12-under
KIM AND KNAPP SETTING THE PACE
Now it's Michael Kim's turn to keep Knapp company at the top of the leaderboard. He moves to 16-under with a confident birdie putt on the third that finds the center of the hole from eight feet. If that ruffles Knapp, it doesn't show as he matches the feat seconds after to move back into the solo lead at 17-under.
SPIETH ON THE CHARGE
One player who has flown under the radar so far this week is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth. Don't write off his chances just yet, though. He makes a birdie on the ninth to join a host of players at 13-under, three behind leader Jake Knapp. Could he make a back-nine run for his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 RBC Heritage?
TIGHT LEADERBOARD
It's safe to say things are congested towards the business end of the leaderboard, with six players three off the lead, another three two off the lead, five more within one after Doug Ghim makes a bogey at the fourth and Jake Knapp at the top!
TIED AT THE TOP
Knapp has a long birdie putt on the second as he attempts to shake off Doug Ghim at the top of the leaderboard. It doesn't quite have the legs, though. He makes no mistake with the par putt and remains at 16-under heading to the par-5 third.
GHIM FOR THE WIN?
Right behind Knapp on the leaderboard is Doug Ghim. He's yet to win on the PGA Tour - or at any point in his professional career for that matter. Could this be the day that changes? He's off to an encouraging start, with a birdie at the first before making par at the second.
And just like that, Ghim joins Knapp at the top with a birdie at the third!
LUKE ON THE MOVE
One of the big movers of the day so far is Luke Clanton, who began the day six behind overnight leader Jake Knapp. He's currently T5 just two behind Knapp. However, he's on the 14th hole while Knapp has just got started. The leader is looking for his second PGA Tour win after victory at the 2024 Mexico Open.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at PGA National Resort in Florida.
With one of the most tightly-packed leaderboards in recent times, an increasingly difficult golf course and blustery weather conditions on show, we are sure for a fascinating end to this week's PGA Tour event.
The leaders are just about to tee off, so all that's left to say is thank you for tuning in and enjoy the ride until a winner is crowned!