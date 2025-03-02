Cognizant Classic Leaderboard: Jake Knapp Begins Search For Second PGA Tour Title After Historic 59

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of the Cognizant Classic is set to go right down to the wire as a rammed leaderboard fights it out for the honor of a PGA Tour title and all of the trimmings that go with it.

Jake Knapp has led the way for the majority of the week's action so far - helped significantly by his opening round 59 at PGA National Resort - but will have to keep his foot to the floor if he wants to close it out.

Benign course and weather conditions saw low scoring earlier in the week, but a bit more of a breeze is affecting players on Sunday, so the drama is set to continue until the final putt drops later this afternoon.

Whoever comes out on top will take home the best par of $1.7 million and book their ticket to The Masters, should they not already have that spot wrapped up, while a trip to The Players Championship in just a couple of weeks' time also remains on the line.

COGNIZANT CLASSIC LEADERBOARD

-17 Jake Knapp

-16 Michael Kim

-16 Russell Henley

-16 Ben Griffin

-15 Doug Ghim

-14 Taylor Montgomery

-14 Erik van Rooyen (65)

-14 Joe Highsmith

-13 Ryan Gerard

-13 Joel Dahmen

-13 Min Woo Lee

-13 Max McGreevy

-13 (a) Luke Clanton

-13 Max Greyserman

-13 Jordan Spieth

-13 Shane Lowry

-13 Jacob Bridgeman

-13 J.J. Spaun

-13 Daniel Berger

-13 Rickie Fowler

-13 Sepp Straka

6 players on 12-under