Watch As Mac Boucher Pulls Off Insane Backwards Moon-Ball Wedge Shot From Bunker's Edge

Golf influencer Mac Boucher is well-known for his impressive repertoire of trick shots, but his latest, an outrageous backwards wedge shot from the edge of a bunker, has to be seen to be believed.

The Canadian posted the attempt on his social media platforms, with his Instagram caption reading: “Easily the craziest shot I’ve hit this year, potentially ever.” Yes, it really is that good.

Boucher took on the attempt at Australia’s famous Kingston Heath Golf Club, which was one of the host courses for last week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Boucher’s ball was positioned on the edge of the furthest of two bunkers guarding the 15th green. With one foot in the bunker, Boucher used a wedge to sky the ball back over his head and the two bunkers before it landed on the green and rolled perfectly into the hole.

If the shot seems familiar it’s because it’s been used before, most notably by fellow left-hander Phil Mickelson - and often to good effect, although holing it is another matter entirely.

Boucher alluded to Mickelson’s influence in his Instagram message that accompanied the video, where he described just how difficult it is to execute the shot on that particular hole.

He wrote: “Is this the wildest shot I’ve ever hit? Anyone who has played the 15th hole at @kingstonheathGC knows how hard it is to hold a front pin location if you miss the green left or right… Short-sided from both sides it’s borderline impossible to keep it on the green… Unless you go full PHILLY PHlop with it.”

Reactions to the shot were almost entirely glowing with one reply declaring it “might be the coolest shot ever put on Instagram” and another writing: “This might be the wildest shot I’ve ever seen, with another commenting: “That’s nuts. Flat out nuts. Wow.”

Among the comments were one or two questioning whether it was the result of some kind of editing trickery, probably because it’s so good it’s hard to believe he did it, but Boucher had an answer to the naysayers, posting another video that showed the shot from a different camera angle.” And, yes, it looks just as incredible from that viewpoint, too.

Even after his trick shot, Boucher, who is known for his ability to shape the golf ball with any club in his bag, is unlikely to get ahead of himself.

After all, it comes less than two months since he played in the Asian Tour’s International Series Thailand, where he shot a 10 over first round of 80 on his way to missing the cut. Afterwards he wrote on Instagram “pro golf is hard” and it “humbles the s*** out of you”.