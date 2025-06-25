'It's Always On Your Mind. Anytime I Get To Represent Our Country, It Means A Lot To Me' - Patrick Reed Assesses Ryder Cup Chances

It's no secret that Patrick Reed loves the Ryder Cup and, with the team event getting underway in three months time, the Major winner is hoping to be a part of Keegan Bradley's side at Bethpage Black.

Going by the nickname 'Captain America,' Reed has been involved in some epic moments at the Ryder Cup and, speaking at LIV Golf Dallas, the ninth event of the LIV Golf League season, he remains hopeful of being on the 12-man team in September.

"It's always on your mind. Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me," explained Reed, who has a 3-0 record in the singles.

"For me personally, I'm always thinking about trying to make every team. Obviously, being a part of LIV, where we don't get points, it's an uphill battle, but really for me it's focused on playing some great golf and having a chance.

"It's really going to come down to The Open Championship, having a chance to win there. You have a really good showing and play well there, then you just never know. It is looking like, no matter what, it's going to rely on a pick unless I go ahead and win The Open.

"Really the only way I can focus on the Ryder Cup is that one week, go out and give all I have and have a chance to win."

Claiming victory at the Hong Kong Open in November, Reed has enjoyed a strong 2025 that includes a solo third at The Masters, as well as five top 10s on the LIV Golf League and DP World Tour.

What's more, one of the 34-year-old's nine PGA Tour victories came at Bethpage Black - The Barclays in 2016.

Because LIV Golf doesn't possess Ryder Cup points, it means Reed is well down the standings; however, with strong results and an even stronger Ryder Cup record, there is still a chance he makes it to New York.

The same goes for captain Bradley who, after his Travelers Championship victory, finds himself as one of the top US players.

Following the win, many asked whether a playing captain could be possible and, according to Reed, he is encouraging Bradley to play, stating: "For me, if I was in his shoes, if I felt like I was playing as the top 12, inside that top 12, then I'd play."

He added "The thing about being a captain, it's about putting the best team forward no matter who it is, and whoever is in the best form is obviously one of those guys that I'd make sure is on the team.

"If he continues playing the way he's playing and continues competing on Sundays and having a chance to win, I'm all for it.

"It's all what he feels like is the best for the team, and if that means him playing is best for the team, that's what you have amazing vice captains for is to take over that role if you're out there having a chance to play and have a good chance for the US to bring the Cup home."