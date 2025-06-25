'It's Always On Your Mind. Anytime I Get To Represent Our Country, It Means A Lot To Me' - Patrick Reed Assesses Ryder Cup Chances
The American has an impressive 7-3-2 Ryder Cup record, including a 3-0 mark in singles, and is hoping a strong run of results will get him on captain Keegan Bradley's side
It's no secret that Patrick Reed loves the Ryder Cup and, with the team event getting underway in three months time, the Major winner is hoping to be a part of Keegan Bradley's side at Bethpage Black.
Going by the nickname 'Captain America,' Reed has been involved in some epic moments at the Ryder Cup and, speaking at LIV Golf Dallas, the ninth event of the LIV Golf League season, he remains hopeful of being on the 12-man team in September.
"It's always on your mind. Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me," explained Reed, who has a 3-0 record in the singles.
"For me personally, I'm always thinking about trying to make every team. Obviously, being a part of LIV, where we don't get points, it's an uphill battle, but really for me it's focused on playing some great golf and having a chance.
"It's really going to come down to The Open Championship, having a chance to win there. You have a really good showing and play well there, then you just never know. It is looking like, no matter what, it's going to rely on a pick unless I go ahead and win The Open.
"Really the only way I can focus on the Ryder Cup is that one week, go out and give all I have and have a chance to win."
Claiming victory at the Hong Kong Open in November, Reed has enjoyed a strong 2025 that includes a solo third at The Masters, as well as five top 10s on the LIV Golf League and DP World Tour.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What's more, one of the 34-year-old's nine PGA Tour victories came at Bethpage Black - The Barclays in 2016.
Because LIV Golf doesn't possess Ryder Cup points, it means Reed is well down the standings; however, with strong results and an even stronger Ryder Cup record, there is still a chance he makes it to New York.
The same goes for captain Bradley who, after his Travelers Championship victory, finds himself as one of the top US players.
Following the win, many asked whether a playing captain could be possible and, according to Reed, he is encouraging Bradley to play, stating: "For me, if I was in his shoes, if I felt like I was playing as the top 12, inside that top 12, then I'd play."
He added "The thing about being a captain, it's about putting the best team forward no matter who it is, and whoever is in the best form is obviously one of those guys that I'd make sure is on the team.
"If he continues playing the way he's playing and continues competing on Sundays and having a chance to win, I'm all for it.
"It's all what he feels like is the best for the team, and if that means him playing is best for the team, that's what you have amazing vice captains for is to take over that role if you're out there having a chance to play and have a good chance for the US to bring the Cup home."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.