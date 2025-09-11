How Much Is A Membership At Wentworth Club?
Wentworth Club is one of the most recognized courses in the world, but how much is a membership at the private club?
Throughout its history, Wentworth Club has hosted many legends of the game, with some of the sport's most notable players winning around its layout.
Situated in Virginia Water, Wentworth is not just the home and headquarters of the DP World Tour, but also one of the most exclusive in the UK.
Many famous celebrities and notable names have been members of the historic club, which boasts three 18 hole courses, as well as a nine-hole par-3 course.
On top of that, Wentworth possesses its own tennis club, spa, swimming pool and castle clubhouse, which is the iconic backdrop for when players tee off at the opening hole of the West Course.
Ranked as one of the best golf courses in Surrey, several high-profile residents live around the 700-hectare estate which begs the question, how much does a membership cost at the exclusive Club?
Although the official figure is only known by those at Wentworth Club, reputable sources have claimed that a debenture at Wentworth Club will set you back a figure of around £250,000, with yearly fees sitting at £20,000.
That figure would put it among some of the most expensive golf club memberships in the world, but that is only a small insight into the history of its membership.
In 2014, the property was sold for £135 million to the Reignwood Group, a Thai-Chinese company owned by Dr Chanchai Ruayrungruang.
According to the BBC, the group wanted to cut the 4,000 strong membership to 900, making it one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. The Group would do this by charging existing members a £100,000 debenture and increasing the annual subscriptions from £8,000 to £16,000.
Although it's unclear as to how many members Wentworth Club now possesses, The Times reported that there was a growing rebellion from the membership in April 2025 surrounding a number of issues.
What we do know is that famous members at Wentworth Club include England soccer stars John Terry and Harry Kane. Previously, chat show legend, Sir Michael Parkinson, was also a member before his unfortunate death.
Since taking over, Reignwood Group has invested significantly into the course but, in 2024, was forced to deny rumors that Wentworth Club was being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).
In an exclusive from Golf Monthly, the club stated that there were no plans for the iconic club to change hands, with a statement from Wentworth's Board reading: "Wentworth Club is not for sale.
"There have been numerous expressions of interest in buying Wentworth post COVID, but Reignwood is committed to its position of long-term investment in the asset."
