PGA Tour Agrees Australian Open Partnership And Team USA Aims To Win Back Curtis Cup: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

What a stretch of golf we all enjoyed last weekend. Nelly Korda won her fourth Major at the US Women's Open, JT Poston squeezed past Ryan Gerard at the Memorial Tournament, Eugenio Chacarra made a big jump towards a future on the PGA Tour with his victory at the KLM Open and Tyrrell Hatton triumphed at Valderrama to lift the LIV Golf Andalucia trophy.

While the wait for the US Open on the men's side goes on for a few more days yet, there are a handful of other key events around the world for us all to stay tuned for.

And away from the golf course, there have been a number of commitments to tournaments later in the season by big names as well as a withdrawal or two for the events coming up.

Below are some of the biggest storylines in the sport set to go down this week as well as a catch-up on those to have already taken place.

THE CURTIS CUP

The Great Britain and Ireland team celebrate winning the Curtis Cup in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest weeks in women's amateur golf is here as the Curtis Cup takes place at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th.

Team USA will be be desperate to win back the Cup following Team GB&I's thrilling 10.5-9.5 success at Sunningdale in 2024, and they have the quality to do so with players like Kiara Romero, Farah O'Keefe and Asterisk Talley on the roster.

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Tally, Jasmine Koo and Anna Davis were all a part of the losing effort last time out so have experience of the event, while only Patience Rhodes (younger sister of Mimi) and Beth Coulter have been here before for the visitors.

As usual, the format consists of three foursomes and three fourball matches on each of the first two days with eight singles matches on the final day. As Team GB&I are the champions, the only need 10 points to retain.

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

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The PGA Tour's final event before the US Open is the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto.

The Canadian Open is one of the oldest national open championships in the world having been established in 1904 and has been won by many of the greatest players ever known - including Lee Trevino, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

This year, four of the current top-10 will have a go at adding their names to that list, with Matt Fitzpatrick starting as the betting favorite just ahead of many people's tip, Tommy Fleetwood.

Whoever wins will earn almost $1.8 million and bounce into the US Open full of confidence, while for the rest it will just be about tuning their game up to have a crack at following in the footsteps of JJ Spaun and his history-making monster putt at Oakmont.

LPGA DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

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On the LPGA Tour this week is the circuit's only official pairs event - the Dow Championship. Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im triumphed in a playoff roughly this time last year, beating Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang to the title.

Fresh off her US Women's Open win, Nelly Korda is pairing up with friend Olivia Cowan and playing in this event for the first time since 2022.

Korda has won four times already this term and finished runner-up in three other starts. Oh, and she's only played eight times.

At the Dow Championship, the first and third rounds are foursomes while the second and final rounds are fourballs. There aren't any Rolex Ranking points available this week but there is a tidy $3.3 million tournament purse to fight for.

INTERNATIONAL SERIES MOROCCO

Scott Vincent holds the International Series Morocco trophy (Image credit: The International Series)

The Asian Tour is about to go on a long summer break, but before it does, the third International Series tournament of the year is ready to go at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The International Series Morocco offers a $2 million purse, world-ranking points to everyone who makes the cut and features a very strong field - supplemented by more than 20 LIV golfers.

Sergio Garcia and Elvis Smylie are among the biggest names teeing it up in the elevated series event, with a handful of those LIV pros heading over to Shinnecock Hills immediately after for the US Open.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN PARTNERS WITH PGA TOUR

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Golf Australia has confirmed a partnership with the PGA Tour for the first time ever while extending its long-standing relationship with the DP World Tour as it relates to the Australian Open.

A new agreement, which covers 2027-2029, will see the Australian Open co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia and is set to include a significantly raised prize fund for the championship as well as ensuring it takes place in "a distinct window" in the golfing calendar.

In a statement announcing the news, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “The Australian Open has a proud history going back to 1904 and is recognized globally as one of the great national championships of world golf.

“Our ambition is clear. We want the men’s Capital.com Australian Open to be recognized among the top 10 most prestigious golf tournaments globally, and everything we are doing for the event flows from that ambition...

“This agreement with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia strengthens the global relevance of the championship and gives us another important platform to keep growing the event year-on-year."

More details will be shared at the Australian Open later this year - which will see Rory McIlroy attend for the second year in a row - but the PGA Tour's continued relationship with the DP World Tour is expected to allow more names from the US to more easily compete Down Under over the coming seasons.

US OPEN QUALIFYING RESULTS

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The US Open field for 2026 is almost complete after more than 40 places were earned through Final Qualifying on Monday.

Big-name pros like Billy Horschel and Neal Shipley punched their ticket to Shinnecock Hills, but players such as Tony Finau and Brandt Snedeker missed out.

There was drama in the form of Adam Svensson's rules blunder which cost him a good chance of teeing it up as a potential first alternate, and there was a playoff that went on for so long that it carried over into Tuesday.

Once all is said and done, though, there will be just a handful of spots left - filled by anyone inside the World's top-60 who isn't already exempt come Monday morning.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

JT Poston celebrates holing the winning putt at the 2026 Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)