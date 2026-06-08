US Open Final Qualifying: Live Scores From Golf's Longest Day

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WELL DONE, KEVIN! Kevin Roy has all but booked his US Open place following two rounds of 67 at Century Country Club in New York. He reached the clubhouse on -8 to sit six above the cut line.

PGA TOUR PRO WITHDRAWS IN CANADA Thorbjorn Olesen is one player we know won't be making to through qualifying. He withdrew after falling behind quickly in Canada. He's playing in the RBC Canadian Open later in the week... Great example of WDs and why it’s totally ok for them to WD.This Thorb Olesen withdrawing on 14 in Canada, he was +3. Leader is -5 already. He is playing Canadian Open and needs a good week. His choice is to grind thru the rest of the day or got get ready for RBC. pic.twitter.com/cTAT54k2k1June 8, 2026

HIGH SCHOOL TO A US OPEN SPOT? Imagine having a shot at the US Open just two weeks after graduating from high school. Jackson Ormond doesn't have to. He's living it, and currently faring well at Gaston Country Club in North Carolina. In fact, with just six of his 36 holes to play, he's leading at -12! Jackson Ormond graduated high school two weeks ago…he’s currently sitting in first place at -11 with 7 holes to play at the Gastonia, NC final qualifying site for the US Open ⛳️ #GolfsLongestDay @GatorsGolf @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/WlwPjFfjBpJune 8, 2026

PUTNAM BROTHERS PLAYING IN OREGON At Emerald Valley Golf Club in Oregon, brothers Andrew and Michael Putnam are playing. Andrew has a PGA Tour win, while Michael has Korn Ferry Tour wins to his name. Both remain in contention at the moment, with Andrew the closest to the cut line, just one below it.

HOT KOHLES 24 hours after winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ben Kohles is at it again! He's competing at Woodmont Country Club, where he's second behind Jackson Suber chasing one of four places. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AMATEURS LEADING THE WAY IN FLORIDA Ryder Cowan is a senior at Oklahoma, and he's looking good for a US Open spot in Florida. He's tied at the top with another amateur, Giuseppi Puebla, who's second behind Miles Russell in the AJGA rankings.

ZAC ON THE ATTACK Zac Blair doesn't usually miss the mark at Springfield Country Club. He's qualified for the US Open three times, and he's set to do it again. He leads the way at -8 for one of five qualifying spots.

FATHER AND SON Six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas is playing at Gaston Country Club in North Carolina. He has his young son Will caddying for him! I want you to put the word out there. That we back up. Understand me? We back up.Eight straight hours of Golf's Longest Day. Lock in. On @GolfChannel now! pic.twitter.com/k5QQ9XqeOEJune 8, 2026

LOOKING GOOD FOR SHIPLEY One player who is no stranger to making an impact at a Major is Neal Shipley, who was The Masters low amateur in 2024. He's competing at Springfield Country Club in Ohio, where he's T4 hoping to claim one of five places. Shipley, who also finished T24 at the 2024 US Open, is well into his second round, with just five holes to play.

WHIRLWIND WEEKEND Amateur Davis Baxter was an alternate, only finding out he was in the Maryland qualifier on Saturday while officiating a wedding! He's on +5 at the moment and set to miss out, but what a 72 hours for the player! Davis Baxter was officiating a wedding in Hilton Head Island and got the call Saturday night he was in today’s @usopengolf Final Qualifier in Maryland.Drove home to Charlotte w/wife, got to MD Sun night at 10:50pm, and arrived at the course at 630am!https://t.co/swGfHPMP0s pic.twitter.com/V1n0DTUfu1June 8, 2026

FAMILIAR FACE CADDYING FOR RUSSELL One interesting story today is the caddie teenage prodigy Miles Russell has at the BallenIsles Country Club qualifier in Florida - none other than Charlie Woods! Russell is T3 at the moment in a qualifier with four spots available. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ALL TO PLAY FOR IN CANADA The course with the most US Open places available is Lambton Golf and Country Club in Canada, with six. The leader is Emiliano Grillo, and he's currently in his second round at -8. Others currently above the cut line include Jordan Smith, Lanto Griffin and Max McGreevy. Matt Wallace and Max Homa are among the pros just the wrong side of it.

NOT JUST THE TOUR PROS... Of course, one of the most endearing elements of Golf's Longest Day is the amateurs trying to reach the US Open. A year ago, dentist Matt Vogt made headlines by qualifying. Hopefully, there will be similar stories as the evening progresses.

BIG NAMES IN CONTENTION Even at this relatively early stage, there are some big names near the top of leaderboards. Emiliano Grillo leads the way after the first 18 at the one event in Canada. In the US, PGA Tour pros including Tony Finau, Michael Thorbjornsen, Andrew Putnam, Max Greyserman and Keith Mitchell are all faring well too.

43 PLACES AVAILABLE Golf's Longest Day is one of the most beloved days in the game (for fans, at least) as hundreds of players at locations around the US and Canada try to bag a spot at the US Open. In total, there are 43 places up for grabs. However, one player who didn't need to compete in the grueling 36-hole marathon today is JT Poston, with his place guaranteed after winning the Memorial Tournament. For his sake, it's a good job, too, because not only did he need to play all the final round and two extra holes on Sunday, he also had to complete his third round. A well-earned day off for him, then, but for others, there's plenty of golf to play in the quest to get to Shinnecock Hills.