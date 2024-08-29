5 Things You Need To Know About The Curtis Cup

The Curtis Cup is arguably the most prestigious tournament in women’s amateur golf and many well-known players have competed over the years, including two-time winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, Dame Laura Davies, Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull.

GB&I are bidding to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2016 when the home soil team last secured a victory, defeating the USA 11½-8½ at Dún Laoghaire in Ireland and they’ve got a fantastic captain to lead them.

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories, is ushering in a new era for GB&I as Captain when the matches are played over Sunningdale Golf Club's Old Course, Berkshire from 30 August to 1 September.

Catriona Matthew (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m really looking forward to the match at Sunningdale. We have selected eight players who we believe provide us the best opportunity of regaining the Curtis Cup against the United States of America on home soil.

“This role means a lot to me. When I was an amateur golfer, getting in the Curtis Cup side was always the main focus. I was lucky enough to play in it three times.

“With all my experience as a professional in the Solheim Cup, as a player and captain, I’ve enjoyed the chance to go back to where it all started. I’m really excited about leading the team at Sunningdale.”

The Curtis Cup has a special place in American captain Meghan Stasi's heart as she met her future husband, Danny, on the day she found out that she had made the US team for the 2008 match at St Andrews. When the match had completed, Danny proposed to Meghan on the Swilcan Bridge.

Meghan Stasi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time US Women’s Mid-Amateur champion said, “It’s a long time coming – I was announced (as captain) almost two years ago, so you’re just waiting for it to be here … and it’s here.”

“The girls are very mature – they may be a little bit on the younger side, but I’ve been able to watch them and just see how mature they are.“They’ve travelled overseas on a lot of occasions and they’re very independent and I think they’re just going to show their game that way. It’s just going to be an exciting week.”

Having played the amateur circuit myself in my teenage years and early twenties I saw many a friend go onto get capped for their country and to be given the call-up for the Curtis Cup team is truly an honour. Yet sadly, like so many amateur golf events, they get very little mention. These women are not playing for financial reward, they are playing for pride and to showcase their talents after hours and hours of practice and they truly deserve credit. So let's get behind the teams and show them some support.

Curtis Cup History

The Curtis Cup is nearly a century old! Golfing sisters Harriot and Margaret Curtis donated the trophy in 1927 as they wanted to encourage a regular series of matches between teams from America and Britain, to promote the international friendships in the world of women's golf.



The cup was inscribed: "To stimulate friendly rivalry among the women golfers of many lands." Discussions between various golf associations had been underway since 1924, and the sisters donated the trophy to help these discussions along, but it was not until 1931 that the USGA and LGU agreed to co-sponsor the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American team won the first match that was played at Wentworth Golf Club in England in May 1932. Since then, the Curtis Cup has been contested biennially.

The format is three foursomes and three fourball matches on each of the first two days, and eight singles matches on the final day.

The top five players on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and three selections make up the GB&I side, while the USA team consists of the top three players on the WAGR and five captain’s picks.

Curtis Cup Controversies

There have been a few, let’s just say, contentious decisions in Curtis Cup selection history.

Back in 2012 teenage superstar-in-the-making Charley Hull was initially controversially left out of the team for not participating in a pre-match trial and team building session at Nairn. Hull had withdrawn from the trial after she received an invitation to play at the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the first LPGA Tour major of the season.

The LGU selection panel ended up overturning their ban to allow her to play in the Curtis Cup but in doing so left out another star-in-the-making, Lisa Maguire. The whole fiasco did not reflect well upon them or the selection process.

Lottie Woad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, in 2022 leading amateur Lottie Woad was one of the Curtis Cup contenders left out of the team, despite winning the 2022 R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship.

Two years on Woad has proved those doubters wrong this year by winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April a victory that saw her catapult to pole position as the No.1 ranked female amateur in the world (WAGR). Needless to say, Woad got her spot on the team this time around.

Path To Professional Stardom

For many women, the Curtis Cup is the last tournament they will ever play as an amateur, and there are some very famous names who have gone onto professional stardom.



In 2004, then fourteen-year-old Michelle Wie played for the U.S. becoming the youngest player in Curtis Cup history. She won both of her singles matches. Six years later Leona Maguire became the youngest player to represent Great Britain & Ireland when she played at the age of 15.



There have been several noticeable performances, when in 2008 American Stacy Lewis won all her five matches, a feat equalled by Bronte Law in 2016 and Kristen Gillman in 2018.

Michelle Wie, aged 14, is the youngest player in Curtis Cup history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although in the minority there have equally been some fabulous amateurs who have chosen to remain an amateur rather than turn professional, GB&I Curtis Cup star Maria Dunne is one of them.



The decorated Irish International was 32 when she retired from playing the full-time amateur circuit in 2017. She did so with prestigious titles such as the Women’s Irish Stroke Play championship to her name.

“When I played the Curtis Cup in 2016, I knew that was the pinnacle of my playing career. I wasn’t planning on going pro. I was happy with that decision. I was the only amateur out of the two teams that didn't want to turn pro. 15 players have gone pro since but I was always happy with that. I was a bit older, had more responsibilities, I was working full-time at Kinsealy driving range, juggling working long hours with practice and I wanted to have kids. I retired with absolutely no regrets.”

Team Members

GB&I Team

Sara Byrne, Ireland, Douglas, 23

Beth Coulter, Ireland, Kirkistown Castle, 20

Hannah Darling, Scotland, Broomieknowe, 21

Aine Donegan, Ireland, Lahinch, 22

Lorna McClymont, Scotland, Milngavie, 23

Euphemie Rhodes, England, Burnham & Berrow, 22

Patience Rhodes, England, Burnham & Berrow, 20

Lottie Woad, England, Farnham, 20

GB&I Team Captain: Catriona Matthew

Megan Schofill of the USA tees off during a practice round of the 2024 Curtis Cup match (Image credit: Getty Images)

USA Team

Zoe Campos, 21, Valencia, Calif

Jasmine Koo, 18, Cerritos, Calif

Catherine Park, 20, Irvine, Calif

Anna Davis, 18, of Spring Valley, Calif

Melanie Green, 22, of Medina, NY

Rachel Kuehn, 23, of Asheville, NC

Megan Schofill, 23, of Monticello, Fla

Asterisk Talley, 15, of Chowchilla, Calif

USA Team captain: Meghan Stasi

How Can I Watch The Curtis Cup?

The Curtis Cup is a brilliant opportunity to get up close to the future stars of the women's game.

A general admission ticket to watch all three days of action costs £44 and juniors (0-15 years) get a free entry with any adult or youth ticket purchased. Adult one day passes cost just £22.

The opening ceremony takes place at Sunningdale Golf Club on Thursday 29 August at 5pm and it is free to anyone to attend, no ticket required.



Visit www.tickets.randa.org to buy tickets to the event.