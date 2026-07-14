Titleist Unveils New GTS300 Mini Driver Ahead Of The 2026 Open Championship
Titleist has introduced its all-new GTS300 Mini Driver to its GTS range, with the club already being put in-play by a number of the world's biggest names
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Titleist is known for producing some of the best drivers and fairway woods money can buy, with the brand introducing a new model to its GTS range.
Mini drivers continue to grow in popularity, as they tow the line between a driver and fairway wood, with Titleist introducing its GTS300 Mini Driver, which will hit retailers next week.
The notable story is that the new club features a larger, more forgiving design that aims to deliver exceptional distance, control and versatility off both the tee and turf.
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