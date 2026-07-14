Titleist Unveils New GTS300 Mini Driver Ahead Of The 2026 Open Championship

Titleist is known for producing some of the best drivers and fairway woods money can buy, with the brand introducing a new model to its GTS range.

Mini drivers continue to grow in popularity, as they tow the line between a driver and fairway wood, with Titleist introducing its GTS300 Mini Driver, which will hit retailers next week.

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

The notable story is that the new club features a larger, more forgiving design that aims to deliver exceptional distance, control and versatility off both the tee and turf.