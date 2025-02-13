Patience Rhodes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Arizona State Golfer
Patience Rhodes is building a solid reputation in US college golf – here are 15 things to know about the Arizona State golfer
Patience Rhodes is making a big name for herself in US college golf and appears set for a long and successful career in the game.
However, she’s not the only member of the Rhodes family with the potential to go right to the top of the game, nor is golf her only interest.
Here are 15 things to know about the Arizona State player.
Patience Rhodes Facts
1. Patience Rhodes was born in Bath, England on 3 January 2004.
2. She began playing the game at age nine.
3. She’s not the only member of the family with a promising golf career – she grew up playing alongside sister Mimi, who has now turned professional.
4. The family home has been at Sotogrande, Spain for the last two decades, and as a result, both sisters speak Spanish fluently.
5. However, part of their education took place in England when their parents discovered they couldn’t write in English.
6. Patience won the English Girls' Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship in July of 2021.
7. She was recruited to the Arizona Sun Devils later that year, where she is majoring in sports business.
8. She missed playing for the Sun Devils in her freshman year after picking up wrist and back injuries.
9. She represented England at the 2022 European Girls' Team Championship, where she played her part in the team finishing second.
10. She won the 2023 St Rule trophy at St Andrews.
11. Patience teamed up with Mimi in the opening round of foursomes in the 2024 Curtis Cup. The sisters were beaten by Melanie Green and Rachel Kuehn, but they had the last laugh, helping Great Britain & Ireland to the title over the US.
12. She describes her hidden talent as “imitating accents”
13. Her favorite pros are Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy.
14. Her favorite non-golf sports personality is tennis player Emma Raducanu.
15. Patience’s hobbies beyond golf have included playing piano, violin, cricket and tennis.
Patience Rhodes Bio
Born
Bath, England
College
Arizona State
Best OWGR
36th
Patience Rhodes Wins
- 2023 St Rule Trophy
- 2024 Curtis Cup (GB&I - Team)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
