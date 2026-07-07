Tiger Woods-Backed Company Bought For $530M, 15 Players Earn Last-Gasp Major Spot And LIV Winner Withdraws From The Open: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the days ahead.

It was an unusually quiet week for this stage of the season last time out with only two tournaments and the US Senior Open on the biggest men's circuits and only one event in the women's game.

Nevertheless, there were exciting finishes in the John Deere Classic and BMW International Open as well as runaway victories for Carolina Chacarra on the LET and Padraig Harrington at the US Senior Open.

This time around, the number of tournaments on the schedule remains modest but there are a couple of huge events to sink your teeth into coming up.

And as always, there's plenty going on away from the course too as plans for the rest of this year and beyond begin to take shape.

So, without further ado, here is what is coming up in golf this week as well as a handful of key storylines to have already taken place.

TIGER WOODS-BACKED COMPANY SOLD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First reported by Front Office Sports' David Rumsey, Golf simulator company Full Swing has been sold to Versant - the parent company of Golf Channel - for a cool $530 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full Swing, which saw investment from Tiger Woods back in 2015 and has boasted the 15-time Major winner as an ambassador ever since, has been used in TGL during its first two seasons and received a mixed response from players and fans alike due to its perceived lack of accuracy in some cases.

The official simulator of the PGA Tour, which welcomed investment by Jon Rahm too, has been owned by Bruin Capital since 2021, when it purchased Full Swing for $160 million.

SERGIO GARCIA PLANNING DP WORLD TOUR RETURN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia announced plans to make his latest DP World Tour return in 2027 at the BMW International Open last weekend.

Garcia, who originally left for LIV Golf in 2022 before dropping his DP World Tour membership - only to re-apply ahead of the 2025 campaign and once again rescind it at the end of the year - confirmed his plans after missing the cut in Germany.

The 2017 Masters champion also revealed he plans to play a few more events this season, which is likely to include the Spanish Open in October.

Speaking to reporters on-site at the BMW International Open on Friday, he said: "It’s obviously something that I’ve always said that I wanted to do and I’m trying to do the best I can there.

"Obviously, at 46, I can’t play 30 events a year, but I’m going to make an effort to see if I can at least play a handful and try to do my best there.”

Garcia is the latest European legend to pursue re-joining the DP World Tour after Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter settled significant fines earlier this year.

LIV WINNER WITHDRAWS FROM THE OPEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Riyadh winner Elvis Smylie has withdrawn from The Open Championship next week.

Smylie, who claimed his maiden LIV title on debut in Saudi Arabia in February, has endured a tough season otherwise and last played at the European Tour's Italian Open a fortnight ago where he ended T41st.

The left-hander was due to make his third consecutive Open appearance at Royal Birkdale, but a possible injury may have robbed him of the chance in 2026.

Smylie made his Open debut at Royal Troon in 2024 but has missed the cut in both Major appearances on links golf courses, with further disappointment arriving at Royal Portrush last year.

15 PLAYERS EARN OPEN SPOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A group of 15 golfers, including Sahith Theegala, Max Homa and David Puig, have earned spots into The Open Championship through the OWGR.

The late confirmations were the highest placed non-exempt players in the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, 6 July.

The full list includes; Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Pierceson Coody, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Brennan, David Puig, Tom Kim, Eric Cole, Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, Max Homa, Thomas Detry, Max Greyserman and Sahith Theegala.

At this stage, the reserves for The Open are Aldrich Potgieter and Matti Schmid. There will also be three places at Royal Birkdale up for grabs via the Genesis Scottish Open this week.

Meanwhile, the final place will be on offer at the Last-Chance Qualifier at Royal Birkdale on Monday, July 13.

THE OPEN TICKET BALLOT IS LIVE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 154th Open is yet to take place at Royal Birkdale, but the ticket ballot for the 155th Open at St Andrews is already live.

Anyone who is a One Club member, The R&A's free-to-join membership program, can apply for tickets until 3pm BST on Friday, July 24, 2026. You are able to apply for up to four tickets per day, which includes adult, youth, junior and carer passes.

According to The R&A, adding on a practice day may improve your chances of success, but applications can still prove to be fully successful, partially successful or completely unsuccessful, depending on ticket availability.

Under-16s are free throughout the week, while junior prices start from £20 and increase all the way to £95 on Championship Sunday. Adult tickets cost between £40 and £190, depending on the day you apply for.

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bumper field is ready to compete at the Genesis Scottish Open this week as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour collide outside of a Major.

The co-sanctioned event features a $9 million tournament purse and provides players with a competitive taste of what's to come at Royal Birkdale where the final men's Major of the season is on the line.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is at The Renaissance Club, as are Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, but there are a number of