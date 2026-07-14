What Was Wyndham Clark Doing With A Coat Hanger At The Open Championship?

These days there are all kinds of weird and wonderful golf training aids, but Wyndham Clark went with a simple if bizarre approach as he pulled up on the range at Royal Birkdale with a coat hanger.

The US Open champion may have conquered Shinnecock Hills and the toughest test in golf, but he still needs help with his swing and produced the unusual piece of kit when starting his prep for the 154th Open Championship.

Clark originally emerged with a large white plastic contraption on his arm, the new proSENDR he's been using this year, then switched to what was literally a simple wooden coat hanger.

It was no surprise he was asked about it later on in his Open Championship press conference, where he spilled the beans on the rather quirky piece of kit.

"Mondays are my technical days. You won't see me doing a bunch of that stuff the rest of the week," Clark told the media, before explaining exactly what he was using the coat hanger for.

"My swing's gotten a little off. I kind of hit it kind of crappy, especially on Sunday - or just yesterday. The coat hanger is for wrist angle, trying to get a little more inflection in my left wrist so I can square the face more. That's just what it is."