The Open Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At Royal Birkdale

Our resident betting expert is on a hot streak, with two winners, a runner-up and a third-place finish in the last month... but who does he fancy at The Open?

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The Open Championship 2026 host venue Royal Birkdale, with the grandstand and iconic flag, with an inset image of Bazza&#039;s Best Bet logo
Who is Bazza's Best Bet for The Open Championship 2026?
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Another week, another close call. This column heads into The Open Championship with two wins, a runner-up and a third-place finish in the last four weeks - so confidence is high and the profit is mounting.

Every staff member at Golf Monthly has picked their best bets for The Open, but with a my recent run of form, I am feeling confident that I have a robust model to find the winner this year at Royal Birkdale.