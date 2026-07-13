The Open Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At Royal Birkdale
Our resident betting expert is on a hot streak, with two winners, a runner-up and a third-place finish in the last month... but who does he fancy at The Open?
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Another week, another close call. This column heads into The Open Championship with two wins, a runner-up and a third-place finish in the last four weeks - so confidence is high and the profit is mounting.
Every staff member at Golf Monthly has picked their best bets for The Open, but with a my recent run of form, I am feeling confident that I have a robust model to find the winner this year at Royal Birkdale.