<p id="elk-90be1c0e-7e9c-11f1-9d6c-c358dacd70f9"><strong>HALFWAY THROUGH</strong></p><p>Hello and welcome to live updates from the Last-Chance Qualifier, where the 12 players are all around the halfway stage.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-90be1c0e-7e9c-11f1-9d6c-c358dacd70f9-2">It's a tight battle at the top as things stand, with Englishmen Andrew Wilson and Joe Dean tied at the top. All 12 players are separated by just four strokes, however, so there's set to be plenty of twists and turns ahead.</p>