‘Becoming A Problem’ – Matt Fitzpatrick Calls Out ‘Ridiculous’ Gambling-Related Abuse Of Players

Matt Fitzpatrick believes gambling in golf has now become a serious issue and one that could start to have an impact on tournament results as crowds continue to get rowdier and more abusive.

It has long been a problem in other sports like football, for example, but golf and golfers had been mostly shielded from its impacts until the last few years.

Now, there are far more instances of fans shouting abuse at players and taking to social media to scold them for costing them money.

Fitzpatrick has experienced his fair share of abuse already this season. At the Players Championship in March, he was actively rooted against by the US crowds who wanted Cameron Young to prevail.

They got their wish on that occasion, but the Englishman got his own back a month later, silencing the pro-American fans at Harbour Town to win the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked ahead of this week’s Open at