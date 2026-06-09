Rules Blunder In Playoff Costs PGA Tour Pro Potential US Open Spot

Golf's Longest Day is a battle of not only the body but also the mind, and mental mistakes can be just as costly as physical ones at the sharp end of the action.

For Adam Svensson, his extraordinary lapse in concentration on Monday evening may well have cost him a third career start at the US Open.

The 2022 RSM Classic winner was involved in an eight-for-three playoff at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada - one of 10 sites across North America used for US Open Final Qualifying - when the blunder occurred.

Interesting development at the Ontario @USOpenGolf qualifier 👀On the third playoff hole, Max McGreevy took the final available spot and Adam Svensson picked up his ball marker.In doing so, he conceded the first alternate position from the qualifier to Matt Wallace, who had… pic.twitter.com/OqJjgdC9KpJune 9, 2026

Having carded two rounds of 67 to finish on six-under for the day, Svensson was competing alongside Max McGreevy and Matt Wallace on the third extra hole when he watched McGreevy drain an immaculately-timed birdie putt.

William Mouw and John Parry had already secured US Open tee times in the playoff and so McGreevy's moment locked out the guaranteed places on offer in Ontario.

With Wallace already in for par, Svensson bent down to pick up his ball marker and was ready to shake hands with his playing partners when a USGA official moved in to note it was a mistake by the Canadian.

As per US Open Final Qualifying rules, players must putt out in a playoff to determine the order of alternate spots.

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It was Wallace versus Svensson for the first alternate spot until the latter metaphorically dropped the ball, giving his English rival a potential chance to play Shinnecock Hills next week.

Meanwhile, Svensson's position as the second alternate makes it far less likely that he will be given a chance to improve on his best-ever US Open result from 2024 where he finished T56th.

It is relatively common for those who narrowly miss out to be given a second chance with players picking up injuries or illnesses in the days prior to the third men's Major.

Just last year, Jon Rahm missed out on playing Oakmont Country Club due to a toe issue and was replaced by Jackson Suber - the first alternate from the Rockville, Maryland final qualifier.

While Svensson is not guaranteed to feature at Shinnecock Hills, Emiliano Grillo is after winning the Canadian Final Qualifying event. He carded rounds of 65 and 66 to post nine-under - one stroke clear of fellow Argentinian Alejandro Tosti.

Adam Svensson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombia's Marcelo Rozo finished solo third on seven-under, ensuring he avoided the mass playoff which helped Mouw, Parry and McGreevy progress.

Max Homa and Jordan Smith were among those to completely miss out in the same playoff, with Tony Finau, Blades Brown and Brandt Snedeker also unable to qualify elsewhere.

Conversely, Billy Horschel, Neal Shipley and Max Greyserman were part of over 40 players - made up of professionals and amateurs - who successfully made it through to the US Open.