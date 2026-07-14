The Fascinating Story Behind Royal Birkdale's Iconic Art Deco Clubhouse

Royal Birkdale’s clubhouse will provide the backdrop to what is one of the greatest scenes in sport this weekend, as one player prevails above the rest to get their hands on the Claret Jug.

While the best golfers in the world battling it out for The Open will rightly take the headlines, the story behind Birkdale’s iconic clubhouse is one that will deserve whatever level of coverage it gets through the week.

As soon as you lay eyes on it, it stands out. For one, it’s white, and for another, it is an unusual ship-like shape. Why, then, does it look the way it does?

Well, it’s because the chance to design Birkdale’s clubhouse was actually put up as a prestigious competition prize almost 100 years ago.

That competition was won by local architect, George E. Tonge, and his vision for the clubhouse came to life in 1935.