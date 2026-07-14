'Zero Clue' - Sir Nick Faldo Questions Bryson DeChambeau's Open Strategy

Sir Nick Faldo has blasted Bryson DeChambeau’s approach to links golf ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The big-hitting American has missed the cut in all three of this year’s Majors as he looks to avoid an unwanted clean sweep at the game’s oldest championship. But if Faldo's comments are anything to go by, he doesn’t fancy his chances.

DeChambeau has enjoyed some success in past Opens. He finished in a tie for eighth at St Andrews in 2022 and also recorded a T10 last year at Royal Portrush, where he insisted the “driver would be key” ahead of his opening round.

That approach led to a 78 on Thursday before he bounced back admirably to make the cut and finish strong.

Should DeChambeau try to overpower Birkdale, three-time Open champion Faldo thinks he will once again run into trouble.

“I'd say it to his face - DeChambeau has zero clue of strategy,” Faldo said on the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

“He said last year, ‘I'm going to go out and attac