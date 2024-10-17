Jasmine Koo Facts: 10 Things To Know About The USC Golfer
Jasmine Koo is one of the most promising amateurs in the women's game and currently plays for the University of South California - get to know her better with these facts
Jasmine Koo is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiately at the University of Southern California (USC). She is one of the most promising amateurs in the women’s game and made headlines in 2024 when she finished low amateur at the Chevron Championship.
Get to know her better with these facts…
Jasmine Koo Facts:
1. Koo grew up in Cerritos, California and graduated from Cerritos High School.
2. She learned to play golf at the age of four and fell in love with the game by the time she was 10. "I started at an academy and every Saturday they would have mini-games for us to play," Koo told the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) in 2023. "I started associating golf with fun with the way they introduced golf to us. From then, I started really practicing every day and competing in events.”
3. Koo is a first-generation Korean American, with her parents moving to the United States from South Korea in the early 2000s. She is bilingual and proud of her heritage, saying she was “very surrounded by Korean culture” growing up. "Just seeing the rise of Korean pop culture like K-Pop, BTS and all the dramas becoming more global makes me very proud to be Korean American,” she said. “Not to mention all of the golfers that are showing success on the Tour."
4. Koo has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the top-ranked player in the AJGA for the 2024 season. She was also a two-time Rolex All-American First Team member.
5. After graduating high school, she enrolled at USC as one of the top juniors in the country and is a member of the Trojans women’s golf team. She finished 15th at the Invitational at Chambers Bay in her first college start.
6. As an amateur she has posted four tournament wins, including the 2023 Women’s Western Amateur Championship and her first collegiate title at the 2024 Windy City Collegiate Classic.
7. Koo finished fourth at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and joined Ingrid Lindblad (2022) as the only players to card two eagles in the final round.
8. She represented the United States at the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup and was the top performer for Team USA in a loss to Team Europe, earning 2.5 out of a possible 3 points.
9. She was a member of the United States team that lost to Great Britain and Ireland at the 2024 Curtis Cup, earning 2.5 out of a possible 4 points.
10. She made her first Major start at the 2024 Chevron Championship, finishing T13 on three-under and claimed low amateur honors. She made headlines after hitting an extremely lucky “chunked” shot during her final round on the par-5 18th at The Woodlands, which saw her ball bounce off the advertising boards in the water onto the green and off the back, which she turned into a birdie.
|Hometown
|Cerritos, California
|Height
|5'5''
|College
|University of Southern California
Jasmine Koo Wins
- 2023 Women's Western Amateur Championship
- 2023 AJGA Invitational
- 2024 Toyota Junior World Cup
- 2024 Windy City Collegiate Classic
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
