Ryder Cup Winner Set For Final Pro Start, US Open Field Taking Shape And Historic National Open Cuts Prize Money By 30%: This Week In Golf
What's going on in the world of golf this week? Here's a news round-up ahead of returns for the PGA and DP World Tours
This Week In Golf: Our weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.
Last week was a big one for English golf, with Aaron Rai sealing his maiden Major with a sensational finish at the PGA Championship as Lottie Woad won her second LPGA Tour title to move into the world's top five. We also saw a fantastic story as Leonie Harm won her first LET title at the German Masters, 13 years from near-death when she was hit by a drunk driver while out jogging.
So what have we got to look forward to this week? The PGA Tour moves to Texas after Aronimink, while the DP World Tour heads to Belgium as LIV Golf and the LPGA take a break before returning next week.
We've also had US Open Qualifying this week and plenty of other stories and announcements in the sport. Let's take a full look at what's coming up and what you might have missed...
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Craig Ranch, just north of Dallas, for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where Scottie Scheffler defends his title.
It's the start of another two-week Texan run after the Houston Open and Valero Texas Open pre-Masters, with the CJ Cup being followed by the Charles Schwab Challenge at the revered Colonial Country Club.
As expected after a Major, the field is missing plenty of big names but there is star power with World No.1 Scheffler headlining along with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.
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There's a $10.3m purse up for grabs with $1.854m going to the winner.
Soudal Open
The DP World Tour is back in Belgium this week for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International GC in Antwerp.
Kristoffer Reitain won his maiden DPWT title here last year but is not back to defend, with the field headlined by LIV Golf's Thomas Detry. He is joined by a number of other LIV Golfers including Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Josele Ballester and Caleb Surratt.
However, the star of the show will actually be a LIV Golf commentator this week, as Belgian legend Nicolas Colsaerts makes his final start on the tour. The three-time DP World Tour winner and 2012 Ryder Cup winner is set to bow out in his 505th DPWT appearance.
It is the second event in the six-tournament European Swing, and starts a run of five consecutive national opens. The European Swing champion will earn a $200,000 bonus and the highest non-exempt finisher will qualify for the Scottish Open.
Kolon Korean Open
It's a big week on the Asian Tour, with one spot up for grabs in the 154th Open.
The Kolon Korean Open marks the 68th staging of Korea’s national open, a tournament that has been won by the likes of Vijay Singh, John Daly, KJ Choi, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Thongchai Jaidee through the years.
It returns to Woo Jeong Hills Country Club this year, which was being renovated last year, and there's a strong field assembled with Sadom Kaewkanjana defending the title.
Bubba Watson is the headline name along with Abraham Ancer and two-time winner Minkyu Kim, who plays for Korean GC in the LIV Golf League. All three are getting themselves prepared ahead of LIV Golf Korea next week.
There has been some controversy, with Flushing It Golf first reporting that the prize money was reduced from two billion Korean Won to 1.4bn on Monday. That's after the tournament announced the rise from the original 1.4bn last month, with "$500,000 in prize money support from LIV Golf" per Flushing It Golf.
The Korea Open announced a LIV Golf backed purse increase of more than 40% to a record 2 billion won a few weeks ago. But Asian Tour players have been told yesterday, Monday of tournament week, that the additional increase has been removed and it will revert to the original 1.4… pic.twitter.com/w4WkKgh9RRMay 19, 2026
Players reportedly received an email on Monday with the news of the prize money reduction, which was said to be "due to reduced sponsorship."
Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.
US Open field taking shape
The 2026 US Open field is taking shape with a month to go until the third men's Major of the year.
A total of seven players qualified at Walton Heath, with nine making it through Final Qualifying in Dallas.
May 18 was also the first of two cut-offs for the world's top 60, with 35 players qualifying including the likes of Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Smalley.
There are 11 Final Qualifying events remaining, with Japan’s final qualifier on May 25 before 'Golf's Longest Day' on June 8th, where ten sites will be running 36-hole qualifiers.
The 126th US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills from June 18-21.
USA's Curtis Cup team is set
The USA's team of eight for the 2026 Curtis Cup has been confirmed, with Kary Hollenbaugh, Jasmine Koo, Avery Weed and Kelly Xu joining the four previously confirmed names of Farah O’Keefe, Kiara Romero, Asterisk Talley and Anna Davis.
They'll be looking to win the cup back after losing to GB&I at Sunningdale two years ago, with the match taking place from June 12-14 at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
What else to know
- LIV Golf star Jon Rahm has reportedly committed to the Genesis Scottish Open in July, a co-sanctioned event between the PGA and DP World Tours
- Adam Scott has officially qualified for the 2026 US Open, which will be his 100th consecutive Major start. Jack Nicklaus is the only other man to have played over 100 in a row, with a remarkable record of 154
- Garrick Higgo has split with his caddie after last week's two-stroke penalty for arriving late to his opening tee time at the PGA Championship
- Three-time DP World Tour winner Marco Penge revealed on Instagram that he is to take some time off from the game to focus on his health
- Viktor Hovland has been confirmed for the FedEx Open de France, which takes place at Le Golf National from September 24-27
- Aaron Rai has moved up to a career-high 15th in the world, while Jon Rahm is now up to 12th, having ended 2025 in 84th position
- LIV Golf has announced its 2025 UK event at JCB Golf and Country Club generated £45 million for the United Kingdom’s economy through regional operations, workforce and visitor activity
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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