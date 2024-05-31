Asterisk Talley: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Women's US Open Star
Get to know the highly-promising amateur golfer a little better with these facts about her life and career
Amateur golfer, Asterisk Talley has risen to prominence after a strong start to the 2024 US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club. She began the championship competing with the best players in the women's game and quickly put herself up among the leaders heading into the weekend.
But if you don't know much about her, keep reading to find out a little bit more about her young life and career so far.
1. Talley was born in February 2009 and lives in Chowchilla, California.
2. At 15 years old, Talley was the youngest player to compete at the 2024 US Women's Open - her senior Major debut.
3. She shot 68, 69 at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno, California on May 6 to take the second of the site's two qualifying spots into the 2024 US Women's Open.
4. Her first name means 'little star' in Greek - the country from which her mother Brandii originates. In a 2018 interview, Talley said she liked her name because "I feel like I want to be the only one that has a name like that."
5. She shares the same swing coach as Bryson DeChambeau - Mike Schy.
6. When signing autographs, Talley marks the dot in her first name with... an asterisk.
7. Talley's list of achievements in 2024 includes; winning the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, finishing eighth in the Augusta National Women's Amateur despite only making the cut by one, and claiming the US Women's Amateur Four-Ball title with partner Sarah Lim at Oak Hills Country Club.
8. She is a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalist at Augusta National, finishing runner-up in the Girls 7-9 age division in 2018 and fifth in the Girls 12-13 age division in 2022.
9. In 2023, Talley won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events - the Seri Pak Desert Junior, the C.T. Pan Foundation Championship, and the Rolex Girls Junior Championship - one of the major events on the American Junior Golf Association circuit.
10. Talley was also a part of Team USA at the Junior Solheim Cup in Finca Cortesin during September 2023.
11. At just 13 years old, Talley reached the Round of 16 at the U.S. Girls' Junior.
12. As of June 2024, she is inside the top-90 best female amateur golfers in the world.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
