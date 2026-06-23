PGA Tour To Announce 'Sweeping Changes', Big Name To Miss The Open And Record Purse At The Third Women's Major Of The Season: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

What a US Open we just witnessed. Wyndham Clark took on 156 of the world's best (plus a fair few hecklers outside the ropes) and won.

The American claimed his second national championship title by just one stroke, less than 24 hours after he was seven shots ahead.

But there's no rest in golf at this time of the year and no more time to celebrate for Clark, with the action resuming in earnest on three of the main tours.

One of those is another Major, while the DP World Tour returns with a strong field after a few weeks off.

Below are a handful of the biggest storylines set to occur this week in golf as well as a couple of notable events to have already happened.

'SWEEPING CHANGES' ON THE PGA TOUR

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"Sweeping changes" could be coming to the PGA Tour next season, with an announcement on plans due from CEO Brian Rolapp on Tuesday.

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Rolapp will be speaking from Cromwell, Connecticut ahead of the Travelers Championship, which is one of the nine Signature Events on the schedule this year.

There remains every chance that number could increase by more than double from next term, but confirmation is expected to arrive on Tuesday either way.

The PGA Tour policy board reportedly voted on the future of the circuit on Monday, with Tiger Woods also said to have been in attendance following his return from a rehab facility in Switzerland.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

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Another week, another Major in golf. This time, it's the KPMG Women's PGA Championship from Hazeltine National Golf Club.

But an announcement which arrived on Monday has quite literally upped the stakes.

The LPGA and headline sponsors KPMG confirmed the tournament purse would be an extraordinary $13 million, which is the highest total payout in the history of women's golf.

The champion will receive almost $2 million, which is more than Nelly Korda claimed at the US Women's Open a couple of weeks ago.

Away from the money side, KPMG has also promised newer and better technology for players and fans as well as comprehensive TV coverage.

Plus, all top 100 players in the current Race to CME Globe Rankings are set to compete at Hazeltine, making it one of the strongest Majors ever.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

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As I said earlier, there's no downtime in pro golf these days with another Signature Event hot on the heels of the year's third Major.

The Travelers Championship is once again being staged at TPC River Highlands, the site of Keegan Bradley's epic comeback victory over Tommy Fleetwood and co. this time last year.

There's another $20 million payout on the line, but with no cut, everyone in the field is set to pick up a healthy reward for being one of the game's top players.

Rory McIlroy has once again chosen to avoid a Signature Event start, but US Open champion Clark is still in the field and planning to play despite the emotional toll a Major week takes on a player.

ITALIAN OPEN

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Following a three-week break, the DP World Tour has returned and it's set to be a cracking Italian Open at Circolo Golf Torino in Turin.

The field is undoubtedly one of the best of the year so far on the DP World Tour, with the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Luke Donald, David Puig, Matt Wallace, Elvis Smylie, Jose Ballester, Danny Willett, Charley Hoffman and the Molinari brothers all teeing it up.

There's a $3 million purse on the line in Italy, and it comes at the start of a run which leads up to The Open Championship - the final men's Major of the year - so expect a high-quality tournament in a beautiful setting.

Women's Amateur Championship

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A record 276 entries were received for The Women's Amateur this year, and arguably the strongest-ever line-up is battling it out across the iconic Muirfield in Scotland.

Farah O'Keefe, who became only the fourth player in Curtis Cup history to win all five matches in the USA’s recent win and was a beaten finalist last year, is among 11 of the top-20 in the WAGR who began the historic championship hoping to follow in Paula Martin Sampedro's footsteps.

In addition, seven of GB&I's Curtis Cup roster entered, with each hoping to land the title and a tee time at the season's remaining two Majors as well as the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open in 2027.

The Women's Amateur began on Monday with stroke play and is due to finish on Saturday with a 36-hole match play final.

SAM BURNS TO MISS THE OPEN

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It takes a cold, cold heart not to feel something for Sam Burns after his second US Open near-miss in a row at the weekend.

The American played brilliantly all week and piled the pressure on Clark during the final round but was a matter of inches away from almost forcing a playoff.

As it turns out, that will be Burns' final chance to win a Major in 2026 after it was revealed by his mother Beth that the World No.15 will miss The Open next month in order to be with his wife Caroline as she gives birth to the couple's second child.

Burns' best finish at The Open arrived in 2024 when he ended the week T31st at Royal Troon. Hopefully he'll be back next year as The Open heads to St Andrews.

Open Championship Regional Qualifying

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Regional Qualifying for The Open Championship took place on Monday, with a number of high-profile names making it through to Final Qualifying on Tuesday of next week.

George Bryan was co-medallist at his site and will head to one of the four sites next week with real belief he can reach Hoylake.

Meanwhile, other notable faces such as Peter Finch and Rick Shiels failed to make it through.

Unfortunately, Golf Monthly's Joe 'The Pro' Ferguson and Sam De'Ath narrowly missed out on progression as well. But it's OK, we still love them!

HENRIK STENSON TO MAKE SENIOR OPEN DEBUT

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Henrik Stenson has been confirmed among those to make their Senior Open Championship debut at Gleneagles July 23-26.

The Swede won The Open at Royal Troon in 2016 and was a part of Team Europe in 2014 when they saw off the Americans at the site of July's Senior Open.

Stenson, who left the LIV Golf League after relegation last year, said: “I am really looking forward to making my ISPS HANDA Senior Open debut in July. I have special memories at Gleneagles from 2014, and it is a wonderful venue.

“We have a very strong field and I’m excited to have the opportunity to join an exclusive club of golfers to win both the ISPS HANDA Senior Open trophy and the Claret Jug.”

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