JT Poston Withdraws From Canadian Open After $4m Memorial Win

JT Poston has pulled out of this week's RBC Canadian Open following his big win at The Memorial Tournament.

The American captured his fourth PGA Tour title at Muirfield Village this weekend, where he beat Ryan Gerard in a playoff to win the huge $4m winner's check.

As well as his largest ever career payday, Poston also officially booked his spot in The Open and has secured his US Open place for the fourth year in a row after jumping from 94th to 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

It allowed him to withdraw from Golf's Longest Day, and he has now withdrawn from this week's event at TPC Toronto.

He'll take a few days off to rest and work on his game, while he may also head to Shinnecock Hills to get a look at next week's venue for the 126th playing of America's national open.

Poston was replaced in Canada's national open by Ben Martin in one of a few field changes.

KH Lee withdrew on Friday while Michael Kim pulled out on Saturday before Brandt Snedeker also withdrew.

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The trio were replaced Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin and Hayden Springer, respectively, while Paul Peterson and David Skinns also secured tee times on Monday via Brooks Koepka's participation in the field.

Any tournament Koepka plays in this year, following his PGA Tour return from LIV Golf, sees the field expanded to allow for three-balls in every tee time.

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open features four players from the world's top 10, with World No.4 Matt Fitzpatrick headlining alongside numbers 6, 7 and 10; Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa.