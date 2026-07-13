7 Big Names Missing The 2026 Open

It's time for the 154th Open as the season's final Major takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field alongside almost all of the world's best players, who are set to battle it out over the links for four days to decide the 2026 Champion Golfer of the Year.

Jordan Spieth won last time the Southport links hosted in 2017, while 2008 Birkdale champion Padraig Harrington is also in the 156-man field made up of the world's top 50 and dozens of qualifiers and leading amateurs.

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But which notables will not be there? Let's take a look at the big names missing the 2026 Open...

Tiger Woods

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Tiger Woods remains on the sidelines following his car crash in late March.

The 15-time Major winner, who won The Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, went to Switzerland for rehab and is back Stateside now, but either his body or golf game is not quite ready to compete in such a strong field.

It means Woods misses all four Majors in a calendar year for the second consecutive season and fifth time in his career. We hope to see him back at St Andrews next July.

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Phil Mickelson

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Phil Mickelson also misses an entire Major season. The last time that happened? 1989.

Lefty has been dealing with a personal family health issue this year, which has seen him play just one tournament at LIV Golf South Africa.

There was also a big Skratch report recently detailing some controversies in his life, so it is no surprise not to see the 2013 champion in England this week.