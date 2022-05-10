AT&T Byron Nelson Purse, Prize Money And Field
Take a look at who will be teeing it up at TPC Craig Ranch and just how much money is up for grabs
The PGA Tour moves from Washington to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson where seven of the top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up.
World No.1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, returns from a two-week break to headline the field and is joined by three-time Major champion, Jordan Spieth. Spieth has won twice in his homeland but never at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Former Open champion and Texas native Justin Leonard will make his first PGA Tour start since the 2017 Valero Texas Open. It will also mark the third and final medical extension for Morgan Hoffmann who requires 238.2 FedEx Cup points to regain full Tour status. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo Championship.
Xander Schauffele is making his AT&T Byron Nelson debut alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Bubba Watson with plenty of Ryder Cup experience on show in the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson.
Bryson DeChambeau, who resides in Dallas, Texas, is not playing this week as he continues with rehabilitation following wrist surgery.
The event moved to the Tom Weiskopf-designed TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 and will host the event for just the second time. It first opened its doors in 2004 and was designed with hosting this event in mind.
It proved to be a birdie fest last year when K.H. Lee opened with consecutive rounds of 65 en route to a three-shot victory at 25-under-par. The 36-hole cut sat at 6-under-par where the worst score recorded prior to the cut was a 73.
The course is unchanged from last year and will once again be a shoot-out. If players are to be successful this week, they will need to fly out the traps fast... and stay there.
AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$1,638,000.00
|2
|$991,900.00
|3
|$627,900.00
|4
|$445,900.00
|5
|$373,100.00
|6
|$329,875.00
|7
|$307,125.00
|8
|$284,375.00
|9
|$266,175.00
|10
|$247,975.00
|11
|$229,775.00
|12
|$211,575.00
|13
|$193,375.00
|14
|$175,175.00
|15
|$166,075.00
|16
|$156,975.00
|17
|$147,875.00
|18
|$138,775.00
|19
|$129,675.00
|20
|$120,575.00
|21
|$111,475.00
|22
|$102,375.00
|23
|$95,095.00
|24
|$87,815.00
|25
|$80,535.00
|26
|$73,255.00
|27
|$70,525.00
|28
|$67,795.00
|29
|$65,065.00
|30
|$62,335.00
|31
|$59,605.00
|32
|$56,875.00
|33
|$54,145.00
|34
|$51,870.00
|35
|$49,595.00
|36
|$47,320.00
|37
|$45,045.00
|38
|$43,225.00
|39
|$41,405.00
|40
|$39,585.00
|41
|$37,765.00
|42
|$35,945.00
|43
|$34,125.00
|44
|$32,305.00
|45
|$30,485.00
|46
|$28,665.00
|47
|$26,845.00
|48
|$25,389.00
|49
|$24,115.00
|50
|$23,387.00
AT&T Byron Nelson Field
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Barjon, Paul
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Champ, Cameron
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cook, Austin
- Creel, Joshua
- Day, Jason
- Donald, Luke
- Dossey, Cooper
- Drewitt, Brett
- du Preez, James Hart
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Flavin, Patrick
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gligic, Michael
- Gooch, Talor
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Harman, Brian
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Hossler, Beau
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Dustin
- Kang, Sung
- Killeen, J.J.
- Kim, Joohyung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kohles, Ben
- Kokrak, Jason
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Leishman, Marc
- Leonard, Justin
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Loupe, Andrew
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Murphy, John
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norris, Shaun
- Novak, Andrew
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Pereira, Mito
- Perez, Pat
- Piercy, Scott
- Poulter, Ian
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Scott, Adam
- Shindler, Conrad
- Sigg, Greyson
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stenson, Henrik
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Swafford, Hudson
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Uihlein, Peter
- van der Walt, Dawie
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Watson, Bubba
- Werenski, Richy
- Westwood, Lee
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wilshire, Kyle
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wolff, Matthew
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The AT&T Byron Nelson Being Played?
The AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at the Tom Weiskopf-designed TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. It became host in 2021 after first opening its doors in 2004 with the hosting of this event in mind.
Who Won The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson?
K.H. Lee opened with consecutive rounds of 65 en route to finishing 25-under-par and three shots clear of Sam Burns. It was the first victory in Lee's PGA Tour career.
How Much Is The Purse For The AT&T Byron Nelson?
The purse for the 2022 Byron Nelson rises from $8.1m to a whopping $9.1m. The winner will receive $1,638,000.00 and 500 FedEx Cup points.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
