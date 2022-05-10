AT&T Byron Nelson Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour moves from Washington to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson where seven of the top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up.

World No.1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, returns from a two-week break to headline the field and is joined by three-time Major champion, Jordan Spieth. Spieth has won twice in his homeland but never at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Former Open champion and Texas native Justin Leonard will make his first PGA Tour start since the 2017 Valero Texas Open. It will also mark the third and final medical extension for Morgan Hoffmann who requires 238.2 FedEx Cup points to regain full Tour status. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo Championship.

Xander Schauffele is making his AT&T Byron Nelson debut alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Bubba Watson with plenty of Ryder Cup experience on show in the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson.

Bryson DeChambeau, who resides in Dallas, Texas, is not playing this week as he continues with rehabilitation following wrist surgery.

The event moved to the Tom Weiskopf-designed TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 and will host the event for just the second time. It first opened its doors in 2004 and was designed with hosting this event in mind.

It proved to be a birdie fest last year when K.H. Lee opened with consecutive rounds of 65 en route to a three-shot victory at 25-under-par. The 36-hole cut sat at 6-under-par where the worst score recorded prior to the cut was a 73.

The course is unchanged from last year and will once again be a shoot-out. If players are to be successful this week, they will need to fly out the traps fast... and stay there.

AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 $1,638,000.00 2 $991,900.00 3 $627,900.00 4 $445,900.00 5 $373,100.00 6 $329,875.00 7 $307,125.00 8 $284,375.00 9 $266,175.00 10 $247,975.00 11 $229,775.00 12 $211,575.00 13 $193,375.00 14 $175,175.00 15 $166,075.00 16 $156,975.00 17 $147,875.00 18 $138,775.00 19 $129,675.00 20 $120,575.00 21 $111,475.00 22 $102,375.00 23 $95,095.00 24 $87,815.00 25 $80,535.00 26 $73,255.00 27 $70,525.00 28 $67,795.00 29 $65,065.00 30 $62,335.00 31 $59,605.00 32 $56,875.00 33 $54,145.00 34 $51,870.00 35 $49,595.00 36 $47,320.00 37 $45,045.00 38 $43,225.00 39 $41,405.00 40 $39,585.00 41 $37,765.00 42 $35,945.00 43 $34,125.00 44 $32,305.00 45 $30,485.00 46 $28,665.00 47 $26,845.00 48 $25,389.00 49 $24,115.00 50 $23,387.00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AT&T Byron Nelson Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Dossey, Cooper

Drewitt, Brett

du Preez, James Hart

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Flavin, Patrick

Fleetwood, Tommy

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Kang, Sung

Killeen, J.J.

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Leonard, Justin

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Loupe, Andrew

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Murphy, John

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norris, Shaun

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Shindler, Conrad

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Westwood, Lee

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wilshire, Kyle

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The AT&T Byron Nelson Being Played?

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at the Tom Weiskopf-designed TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. It became host in 2021 after first opening its doors in 2004 with the hosting of this event in mind.

Who Won The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson?

K.H. Lee opened with consecutive rounds of 65 en route to finishing 25-under-par and three shots clear of Sam Burns. It was the first victory in Lee's PGA Tour career.

How Much Is The Purse For The AT&T Byron Nelson?

The purse for the 2022 Byron Nelson rises from $8.1m to a whopping $9.1m. The winner will receive $1,638,000.00 and 500 FedEx Cup points.