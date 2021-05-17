Take a look inside the bag of KH Lee, the winner of the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson.

K.H. Lee What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, K.H. Lee shot to prominence in 2021 with victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson where he posted 25-under par and won by three strokes. The win catapulted him into the world’s top 100 having started the year around 250th in the world.

So then what does the South Korean currently carry in his setup? Below we have taken a look.

Lee’s bag is filled primarily by two brands at the moment, Callaway and Titleist.

Starting with the driver he uses a Callaway Epic Max LS which is the lowest spinning model in the new Callaway range. It has 10.5 degrees of loft but we believe Lee cranks it down to nine degrees.

He then uses a Titleist TS3 three-wood with 15 degrees of loft, and a TS3 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft instead of a five-wood.

Shifting to the irons Lee uses a Titleist U500 four-iron at the moment before transitioning down into a set of Callaway X Forged CB’s. They go from five-iron down to pitching wedge and all of his irons are fitted with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.

Moving into the wedges, Lee carries three and they are all Titleist Vokey SM7’s. They have 52 (bent to 51 degrees), 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego putter and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

K.H. Lee What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS (10.5 degrees at 9) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD GP 7 X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist TS3 (19 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD HY 95 X shaft

Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Callaway X Forged CB (5-PW) all fitted with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52-08F at 51, 56-14F, 60-08M)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x