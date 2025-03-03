Quiz! Can You Name The Last 10 Arnold Palmer Invitational Winners?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational boasts a stellar cast of past champions - can you name the last 10 winners?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious tournaments, taking place each March at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
It's now one of the PGA Tour's big money Signature Events, featuring an elite, limited-field headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy this week who will compete for the huge $20m prize fund.
The event dates back to 1979 and boasts an all-star cast of past champions, including eight-time winner Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Fred Couples as well as a series of other Major winners and World No.1s.
Over the past decade, big names from both the USA and Europe have triumphed at Arnie's Place, but how many do you remember?
Test your recent Arnold Palmer Invitational knowledge with this quiz where you've got 5 minutes to try and recall the last 10 winners of the event...
Quiz: Name the last 10 Arnold Palmer Invitational winners
More golf quizzes
- How Well Do You Know The PGA Tour?
- Ultimate Tiger Woods Quiz
- Ultimate Rory McIlroy Quiz
- Quiz: PGA Tour Career Money List
- Which US States Have The Most Golf Courses?
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
