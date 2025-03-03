Quiz! Can You Name The Last 10 Arnold Palmer Invitational Winners?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious tournaments, taking place each March at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

It's now one of the PGA Tour's big money Signature Events, featuring an elite, limited-field headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy this week who will compete for the huge $20m prize fund.

The event dates back to 1979 and boasts an all-star cast of past champions, including eight-time winner Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Fred Couples as well as a series of other Major winners and World No.1s.

Over the past decade, big names from both the USA and Europe have triumphed at Arnie's Place, but how many do you remember?

Test your recent Arnold Palmer Invitational knowledge with this quiz where you've got 5 minutes to try and recall the last 10 winners of the event...

Quiz: Name the last 10 Arnold Palmer Invitational winners

