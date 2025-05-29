Arnold Palmer Cup Format And Teams
The annual match between teams of the best college golfers comes from Congaree in 2025 - here are the details
The Arnold Palmer Cup is one of college golf’s most prestigious matches. The annual contest was established in 1997 to celebrate Arnold Palmer’s commitment to developing young talent and initially featured men only, with teams from the US and Great Britain & Ireland.
That changed in 2003, when, like the Ryder Cup, the US began playing a European team, before the US opponents became an International team in 2018, more akin to the Presidents Cup. At the same time, the contest began, including women.
As a result, nowadays, the best college golfers from around the world regularly compete in the match, and that will be no different in 2025, where the two teams of 24 will face each other at Congaree between 5th and 7th June.
Arnold Palmer Cup Format
The match takes place over three days. Day one sees a mixed four-ball format, with 12 groups of two-player teams on each side. The format sees each player play their own ball and players recording their score on each hole. The team whose player produces the best score wins the hole. The hole is halved if players from each team tie for the best score.
The competition then moves onto a mixed foursomes format, where teams of two again compete, this time with each team only playing one ball and players taking alternate shots until the hole is finished. Team members also alternate on who takes the tee shot, with one having the honor on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered holes. The team with the best score wins the hole. If the scores on each hole are tied, the hole is halved. The afternoon session of the second day sees 12 four-ball matches, with six all-women matches and six all-men matches.
The final round sees a singles format, where each player competes against an opponent until it is won or halved.
Each match throughout is worth one point, with 0.5 points for tied matches, and there are a total of 60 points to play for. The US won the 2024 match 32.5-27.5.
Arnold Palmer Cup Teams
On the US team are top college golfers including 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Anna Davis, Stanford’s Megha Ganne, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, Michael La Sasso, who won the individual title in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship and the University of Texas’ Farah O’Keefe.
Top players in the Internationals line-up include 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Carla Bernat Escuder and Wake Forest’s Carolina Chacarra, both from Spain, Thai star Eila Galitsky, Colombian Maria Jose Marin, who won the individual title at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship, Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, from England and compatriot, World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad.
Below are the teams for the Arnold Palmer Cup.
Team USA Roster
- Carson Bacha (Auburn)
- Anna Davis (Auburn)
- Adam Duncan (Colorado Christian University)
- Ethan Fang (Oklahoma State)
- Megha Ganne (Stanford)
- Josiah Gilbert (Auburn)
- Max Herendeen (University of Illinois)
- Jackson Koivun (Auburn)
- Jasmine Koo (Southern California)
- Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss)
- Isabella McCauley (University of Minnesota)
- Jacob Modleski (University of Notre Dame)
- Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Findlay)
- Lauryn Nguyen (Northwestern University)
- Farah O’Keefe (Texas)
- Catherine Park (Southern California)
- Macy Pate (Wake Forest)
- Kiara Romero (Oregon)
- Preston Stout (Oklahoma State)
- Jase Summy (Oklahoma)
- Kendall Todd (Arkansas)
- Jack Turner (Florida)
- Wells Williams (Vanderbilt)
- Kelly Xu (Stanford)
Team Internationals Roster
- Daniel Bennett (Texas; South Africa)
- Carla Bernat Escuder (Kansas State; Spain)
- Carolina Chacarra (Wake Forest; Spain)
- Pablo Ereño (UCLA; Spain)
- Charlie Forster (Long Beach State; England)
- Elice Fredriksson (Halmstad University, Sweden)
- Eila Galitsky (South Carolina; Thailand)
- Connor Graham (Texas Tech University, Scotland)
- Justin Hastings (San Diego State; Cayman Islands)
- Filip Jakubcik (Arizona; Czech Republic)
- Maria José Marin (Arkansas; Colombia)
- Lauren Kim (Texas; Canada)
- Caitlyn Macnab (University of Mississippi, South Africa)
- Michael Mjaaseth (Arizona State University, Norway)
- Meja Ortengren (Stanford; Sweden)
- Ross Laird (University of Stirling, Scotland)
- Gabriel Palacios (Utah; Guatemala)
- Luke Poulter (University of Florida, England)
- Andrea Revuelta (Stanford; Spain)
- Louise Rydqvist (South Carolina; Sweden)
- Árni Sveinsson (LSU; Iceland)
- Mirabel Ting (Florida State; Malaysia)
- Tyler Weaver (Florida State; England)
- Lottie Woad (Florida State; England)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
