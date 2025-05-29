Arnold Palmer Cup Format And Teams

The Arnold Palmer Cup is one of college golf’s most prestigious matches. The annual contest was established in 1997 to celebrate Arnold Palmer’s commitment to developing young talent and initially featured men only, with teams from the US and Great Britain & Ireland.

That changed in 2003, when, like the Ryder Cup, the US began playing a European team, before the US opponents became an International team in 2018, more akin to the Presidents Cup. At the same time, the contest began, including women.

As a result, nowadays, the best college golfers from around the world regularly compete in the match, and that will be no different in 2025, where the two teams of 24 will face each other at Congaree between 5th and 7th June.

Arnold Palmer Cup Format

The match takes place over three days. Day one sees a mixed four-ball format, with 12 groups of two-player teams on each side. The format sees each player play their own ball and players recording their score on each hole. The team whose player produces the best score wins the hole. The hole is halved if players from each team tie for the best score.

The competition then moves onto a mixed foursomes format, where teams of two again compete, this time with each team only playing one ball and players taking alternate shots until the hole is finished. Team members also alternate on who takes the tee shot, with one having the honor on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered holes. The team with the best score wins the hole. If the scores on each hole are tied, the hole is halved. The afternoon session of the second day sees 12 four-ball matches, with six all-women matches and six all-men matches.

The final round sees a singles format, where each player competes against an opponent until it is won or halved.

Each match throughout is worth one point, with 0.5 points for tied matches, and there are a total of 60 points to play for. The US won the 2024 match 32.5-27.5.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arnold Palmer Cup Teams

On the US team are top college golfers including 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Anna Davis, Stanford’s Megha Ganne, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, Michael La Sasso, who won the individual title in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship and the University of Texas’ Farah O’Keefe.

Michael La Sasso plays not long after winning the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top players in the Internationals line-up include 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Carla Bernat Escuder and Wake Forest’s Carolina Chacarra, both from Spain, Thai star Eila Galitsky, Colombian Maria Jose Marin, who won the individual title at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship, Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, from England and compatriot, World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad.

Augusta National Women's Amateur winner Carla Bernat Escuder plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are the teams for the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Team USA Roster

Carson Bacha (Auburn)

Anna Davis (Auburn)

Adam Duncan (Colorado Christian University)

Ethan Fang (Oklahoma State)

Megha Ganne (Stanford)

Josiah Gilbert (Auburn)

Max Herendeen (University of Illinois)

Jackson Koivun (Auburn)

Jasmine Koo (Southern California)

Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss)

Isabella McCauley (University of Minnesota)

Jacob Modleski (University of Notre Dame)

Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Findlay)

Lauryn Nguyen (Northwestern University)

Farah O’Keefe (Texas)

Catherine Park (Southern California)

Macy Pate (Wake Forest)

Kiara Romero (Oregon)

Preston Stout (Oklahoma State)

Jase Summy (Oklahoma)

Kendall Todd (Arkansas)

Jack Turner (Florida)

Wells Williams (Vanderbilt)

Kelly Xu (Stanford)

Team Internationals Roster