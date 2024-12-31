Quiz! How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?

The man from Northern Ireland has had lots written about him, but how well do you know his career?

Roderick Easdale
This golf quiz examines your knowledge of the third Northern Irishman to win The Open.

Fred Daly, who won at Royal Liverpool in 1947, was the first. Daly’s winning score was 27 over par, a record highest score to par to win any Open champion since par scoring records began in 1938.

Darren Clarke was the second, at Royal St Georges in 2011, three shots clear of runners up Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Rory McIlroy was born on 4 May 1989 in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. He is an only child and his father, Gerry, was a scratch golfer. Rory joined Holywood Golf Club aged 7 and was coached there by the club pro, Michael Bannon. Bannon remains his coach to this day,

Rory’s talent for golf was clear from a young age, and he won the World Championship for the 9–10 age group bracket at the Doral Golf Resort & Spa in Miami, Florida.

When the World Amateur Golf Ranking for men was introduced by The R&A in January 2007, Richie Ramsey was the No.1 ranked player for its first two weeks. Then Rory McIlroy supplanted him; but his time at the top was brief – that solitary week. Jamie Moul replaced him, and remained there for the next 17 weeks.

So how well do you think you know Rory McIlroy's life and career? We have 15 multiple choice questions to test you.

