Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The PGA Tour Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the PGA Tour during their career?
The prize money in professional golf has risen astronomically in recent years.
The first US Open was held in 1895. It was won by Englishman Horace Rawlins and he received $150. That is the equivalent of $5,600 at today’s prices. When Ben Hogan won his fourth and final US Open, in 1953, it won him £5,000, the equivalent of $59,100 today. When Tom Watson won his only US Open, at Pebble Beach in 1982, it brought him $60,000 ($196,000 in today’s prices).
When Tiger Woods won his second US Open win on 2002 it was the first time that US Open winner got a seven figure cheque – the winning cheque was for exactly $1m, which was $200,000 more than Tiger had won two years previously for winning this Major.
This year’s winner won $4.3m.
In 1991 Corey Pavin had been the leading money winner on the PGA Tour. He won $979,430. In 1997 Tiger Woods headed this list for the first time. He earned $2,066,833 in prize money that season. The last time he headed the PGA Tour seasonal money list was in 2013, when he won $8,553,439.
Last year the winner of the PGA Tour money list earned $29,228,357 – and that figure excludes the $25m he got for winning the Tour Championship.
So our advice when picking answers for this quiz is the same as we gave for the DP World Career Tour Earnings quiz – go for the more recent players. (You have to have earned more than $62.5m to be on it.) Poor old Horace Rawlins and his ilk do not feature on it. Incidentally, were he to have been paid the same equivalent figure as this year’s US Open winner he would have to have been paid $114,500, not $150.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Tour Career Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the European Tour?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Can you name all of the top 10?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Tour Career Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the European Tour?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Can you name all of the top 10?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Which Golfers Have The Most PGA Tour Wins?
Can you name those in the top 10 for PGA Tour wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Which Golfers Have The Most Women's Major Titles?
Can you name all those in the top 10 for all-time Women's Major wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Championship Winner?
The DP World Tour Championship has been played each year since 2009 with some huge names tasting victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Winner?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the DP World Tour's premier events - so can you name every champion through the years?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Test Your Knowledge With Our Tiger Woods v Jack Nicklaus Quiz... Who Is The Greatest Golfer Of All Time?
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are two of the greatest golfers to play the game, but how much do you know about their careers? Test your knowledge with our quiz
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Quiz! European Winners Of The Masters
There have been eight European winners of The Masters. Can you name them all against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale Published