Test Your Knowledge With The Ultimate PGA Tour Quiz
The PGA Tour is arguably the most popular professional golf circuit in the world - but how much do you know about its history and most-notable names?
The PGA Tour could easily be labelled as the most popular professional golf circuit in the world, and while this golf quiz still has work to do in order to become as meaningful, it will still test your knowledge and be equally entertaining.
With millions of weekly TV viewers and thousands of fans attending each of its events across the world, the PGA Tour showcases the very best of men's golf across North America and a handful of other countries.
Many of the game's most famous faces have - at one time or anther - graced the PGA Tour and become inspirations for people of all walks of life to take up the game. Plus, several world-famous courses have the PGA Tour to thank for their fame and status as a bucket-list destination for any number of amateur players.
But, for the pros who compete on them regularly, the PGA Tour's regular season is contested between January and August and encompasses all four Major championships - making way for an extended batch of tournaments which can offer golfers the chance to retain status or improve their position in the standings.
So, how much do you really know about the history of the circuit or the iconic players who have battled it out over the years? Take our quiz and find out!
MORE GOLF QUIZZES
- Golfers With The Most PGA Tour Wins
- All The Male Golfers Who Have Been World No.1
- Every Major Winner Of This Century
- PGA Tour Amateur Winners Since 1945
- Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?
