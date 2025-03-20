Quiz! Can You Guess Which European Countries Have The Most Golfers?

Golf is increasing in popularity across this continent, but do you know which countries in Europe have the most golfers?

Jean Bekirian of Armenia plays his second shot on the 12th hole during day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum in 2024
Jean Bekirian of Armenia in action during the final stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Roderick Easdale's avatar
By
published

This golf quiz tests tests how well you can combine your knowledge of how popular golf is among the countries of Europe with how many people live in these countries. The R&A, the governing body for golf in Europe, says that there were just over 14 million golfers in the continent in 2022.

This is a considerable advance of the 7.5 million golfers in Europe that there were reckoned to be in 2012. Golf’s increasing popularity in this continent is also shown by the figure of more than 21.1m adults in Europe “engaging with golf.”

The countries of Europe vary enormously in terms of population from Russia’s 145 million to the nine countries with populations of fewer than a million, the smallest of which, Vatican City, has only about 500 people.

The number of golf courses that a country has and its population are often not in correlation. There are 3,000 golfers in Lichtenstein even though that country has no golf courses; Georgia has four courses yet only 500 golfers.

So, can you figure out what are the 10 European countries with the most golfers living in them? You have three minutes to name them all. The number of golfers is as stated in the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023.

Which European countries have the most golfers?

More golf quizzes:

TOPICS
Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

Read more
3rd hole at the Sudurnesja Golf Club in Gardur, Iceland
Features Quiz! Can You Name Which European Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?
Coober Pedy Golf Course
Features Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
Scottie Scheffler with the FedEx Cup
Features Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
Scottie Scheffler smiles ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake 2024
Features Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Latest in Features
a golfer throwing a golf club while two other golfers behind look unimpressed
Features The 9 Infuriating Etiquette Errors I See Most Often
Golfer in traditional dress
Features 'It’s Overly Prescriptive And Patronising To Tell Golfers What They Must Wear' – Is It Time To Abandon Dress Codes?
Photo of Rory Mcilroy and his caddy
Features My Radical Plan To Combat Slow Play (And Improve Professional Golf): Get Rid Of Caddies
Jo Taylor, Katie Dawkins and Alison Root
Features ‘Most Of The Time I Don’t Bother Signing Up’ - The Cliquey Culture Hurting Women’s Golf
Latest in Quiz
Jean Bekirian of Armenia plays his second shot on the 12th hole during day six of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum in 2024
Features Quiz! Can You Guess Which European Countries Have The Most Golfers?
Detail from a portrait of Old Tom Morris
Features Quiz! How Well Do You Know Old Tom Morris, The 'Father Of Golf'?
3rd hole at the Sudurnesja Golf Club in Gardur, Iceland
Features Quiz! Can You Name Which European Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?
A general view of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass from the side
News Quiz! Name Every Players Championship Winner Since 2000

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸