Quiz! Can You Guess Which European Countries Have The Most Golfers?

This golf quiz tests tests how well you can combine your knowledge of how popular golf is among the countries of Europe with how many people live in these countries. The R&A, the governing body for golf in Europe, says that there were just over 14 million golfers in the continent in 2022.

This is a considerable advance of the 7.5 million golfers in Europe that there were reckoned to be in 2012. Golf’s increasing popularity in this continent is also shown by the figure of more than 21.1m adults in Europe “engaging with golf.”

The countries of Europe vary enormously in terms of population from Russia’s 145 million to the nine countries with populations of fewer than a million, the smallest of which, Vatican City, has only about 500 people.

The number of golf courses that a country has and its population are often not in correlation. There are 3,000 golfers in Lichtenstein even though that country has no golf courses; Georgia has four courses yet only 500 golfers.

So, can you figure out what are the 10 European countries with the most golfers living in them? You have three minutes to name them all. The number of golfers is as stated in the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023.

Which European countries have the most golfers?

