Quiz! Can You Guess Which European Countries Have The Most Golfers?
Golf is increasing in popularity across this continent, but do you know which countries in Europe have the most golfers?
This golf quiz tests tests how well you can combine your knowledge of how popular golf is among the countries of Europe with how many people live in these countries. The R&A, the governing body for golf in Europe, says that there were just over 14 million golfers in the continent in 2022.
This is a considerable advance of the 7.5 million golfers in Europe that there were reckoned to be in 2012. Golf’s increasing popularity in this continent is also shown by the figure of more than 21.1m adults in Europe “engaging with golf.”
The countries of Europe vary enormously in terms of population from Russia’s 145 million to the nine countries with populations of fewer than a million, the smallest of which, Vatican City, has only about 500 people.
The number of golf courses that a country has and its population are often not in correlation. There are 3,000 golfers in Lichtenstein even though that country has no golf courses; Georgia has four courses yet only 500 golfers.
So, can you figure out what are the 10 European countries with the most golfers living in them? You have three minutes to name them all. The number of golfers is as stated in the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023.
Which European countries have the most golfers?
More golf quizzes:
- How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
- How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?
- Countries With The Most Golf Courses
- Hole In One Stats And Facts
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Old Tom Morris, The 'Father Of Golf'?
He was one of the most influential men in defining golf as we now play it, but how well do you know his career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Which European Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?
Do you know which 10 countries in Europe have the most golf courses?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Golfer To Break 60 On the PGA Tour?
A sub-60 round was first made on the PGA Tour in 1977, and there have been 13 more instances since – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?
The man from Northern Ireland has had lots written about him, but how well do you know his career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name All Tiger Woods' 15 Major Wins
He has won 15 Majors. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Many TPC Courses Can You Name?
Tournament Players Clubs are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour and include one of the world's most famous courses. They all have TPC in their name – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every FedEx Cup Winner?
Since the FedEx Cup was instituted in 2007 there have been 15 different winners – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?
How much do you know about Tiger Woods' arch rival?
By Roderick Easdale Published