Quiz! 10 Questions Every Golfer Should Know The Answer To

Golf itself is endlessly complicated (unlike this golf quiz). Just ask anyone who has tried to play it: some days the ball soars majestically and straight down the fairway and the putts drop; other days the ball goes everywhere and anywhere. There often seems little rhyme or reason to it.

That is even before you get to some of the rules involved. We mean the actual rules of golf as laid down by The R&A and USGA.

But it gets ever more complicated when you add in some of the extra rules that some clubs introduce, such as you can only wear long socks with shorts if the socks are white and the shorts are no more than two inches above the knee except on Thursdays in June in a leap year, when the socks must be light blue unless you are left handed.

But there are some things everyone who plays the game, or who follows it, should be reasonably expected to know.

If you are playing, the basic rules of the game is a must, such as where you tee off from, how many clubs you are allowed to carry, what to do if you think you may have lost a ball.

Here are 10 multiple choice questions we believe every golfer would, or should, know.

10 questions every golfer should know the answer to

