Quiz! Name The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses

This golf quiz tests also tests your knowledge of geography. The United States of America, which comprises 50 states, is the fourth largest country, by landmass, and the third largest in terms of population.

When golf first came to the country it was seen as primarily the preserve of British expats and the American elite. But now it has been widely embraced across the country – in 2023, it was estimated that 26.6 million people played golf on a course, and a further 18.4 million took part in off-course golf activities such as at driving range, or on a golf simulator.

The National Golf Foundation reckon that over a third of the US population over the age of five either played golf, on- or off-course, watched it on television, read about it or listened to a golf podcast.

The are approximately 39,000 golf courses in the world and 16,000 of them are in the United States – so about two-fifths of the world’s golf courses are in the US. Moreover, two US states between them account for about 5.5% of the world’s golf courses.

The top 10 states on this list host about a fifth of the world’s courses. Can you name them all? Course counts are from the National Golf Foundation and as at January 2024.

