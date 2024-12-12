Quiz! Name The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
Two-fifths of the world's courses are in the USA, and half of these are concentrated in 10 states. Can you name these 10 states?
This golf quiz tests also tests your knowledge of geography. The United States of America, which comprises 50 states, is the fourth largest country, by landmass, and the third largest in terms of population.
When golf first came to the country it was seen as primarily the preserve of British expats and the American elite. But now it has been widely embraced across the country – in 2023, it was estimated that 26.6 million people played golf on a course, and a further 18.4 million took part in off-course golf activities such as at driving range, or on a golf simulator.
The National Golf Foundation reckon that over a third of the US population over the age of five either played golf, on- or off-course, watched it on television, read about it or listened to a golf podcast.
The are approximately 39,000 golf courses in the world and 16,000 of them are in the United States – so about two-fifths of the world’s golf courses are in the US. Moreover, two US states between them account for about 5.5% of the world’s golf courses.
The top 10 states on this list host about a fifth of the world’s courses. Can you name them all? Course counts are from the National Golf Foundation and as at January 2024.
More golf quizzes:
- Countries With The Most Golf Courses
- Male World No.1 Golfers
- Hole In One Stats And Facts
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
- Jack Nicklaus' Life And Career
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
