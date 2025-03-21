Quiz! How Well Do You Know Arnold Palmer?

This golf quiz is on Arnold Palmer, the first golfing superstar of the television age. Palmer remained one of the most popular figures in golf throughout his life, of huge interest to marketeers even in his 80s.

Mark McCormack, for many years Palmer’s agent, said five factors contributed to the appeal of the man nicknamed The King.

Prime among these were his good looks and his affability and that he came from a modest background – President Obama said that "as the face of golf around the globe, Palmer was the American dream come to life".

Added to these personal attributes was Palmer’s swashbuckling style of play and that he was involved in some exciting finishes in the early days of golf being televised. Palmer garnered a devoted set of supporters who would cheer him on at tournaments and who were dubbed Arnie’s Army.

Palmer’s popularity lead to many endorsements. He was also an entrepreneur, involved in owning businesses as diverse as golf courses and course design, car dealerships and wine companies. He even had a drink named after him.

When Palmer died in 2016 Martin Slumbers, the then chief executive of The R&A, called Palmer "a true gentleman, one of the greatest ever to play the game and a truly iconic figure in sport."

The following 15 multiple choice questions test how much you know about ‘The King’.

Arnold Palmer quiz

