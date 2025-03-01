Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the world's best players compete for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events comes from Bay Hill with the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there are some key differences between it and other signature events. The most notable is that, even though there is a limited field, this week’s tournament has a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.
Another difference concerns the payout. While the prize money is identical to other signature events at $20m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will receive $4m rather than the more typical $3.6m. The runner-up will claim $2.2m.
There are also increased world ranking points on offer. In 2024, winner Scottie Scheffler earned 67.9 points to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and a similar number will be available this week
Below is the prize-money payout for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,200,000
3rd
$1,400,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
Who Are The Star Names At Arnold Palmer Invitational?
In 2024, Scottie Scheffler secured the first win of a glorious season when he beat Wyndham Clark by five shots and he defends his title, along with the player who finished runner-up.
There is also a return from a rib injury for World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who hasn’t played since finishing tied for 30th at The Sentry.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elsewhere, Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title after victory seven years ago, while Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field.
The other members of the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley are three of the other big names in the field.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Arnold Palmer Invitational Get?
As one of the three player-hosted signature events of the PGA Tour season, the winner receives $4m. That's $400,000 more than the winners of the other elevated events on the circuit.
What Is The Format For The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational follows the same format as the other two player-hosted PGA Tour signature events, the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament features 72 holes of strokeplay, but unlike most other signature events, there is a 36-hole cut.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2025
One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour schedule sees many of the world’s best players tee it up at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2025
One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour schedule sees many of the world’s best players tee it up at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card
The Florida State University junior made the cut at the Cognizant Classic to confirm his playing privileges on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Should PGA Tour Signature Events Have Sponsor Invites?
Should the lucrative, limited field PGA Tour Signature Events allow sponsor exemptions? The Golf Monthly news team have their say
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fowler And Spieth Miss Out On Arnold Palmer Invitational Exemptions
Arnold Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders has confirmed that Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have both missed out on exemptions for Bay Hill this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Little Disappointing' - Players Unhappy With Easier PGA National Setup
Billy Horschel led the criticism of the setup at PGA National after some dramatic low scoring at the Cognizant Classic including Jake Knapp's 59
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Billy Horschel Tackle Alligator At Cognizant Classic
Billy Horschel turned gator whisperer as he stepped in to remove an errant reptile from the course at PGA National during the Cognizant Classic
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jake Knapp Shoots Amazing 59 At Cognizant Classic
Jake Knapp shot the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with a stunning 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic
By Paul Higham Published
-
Defiant Gary Woodland Vows To 'Carry On Fighting For My Dreams' In Emotional Press Conference After Receiving PGA Tour Courage Award
Woodland was honored with the PGA Tour Courage Award on Wednesday after returning to pro golf following surgery on a benign brain tumor last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published