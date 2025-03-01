Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025

Many of the world's best players compete for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season

Scottie Scheffler with the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events comes from Bay Hill with the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there are some key differences between it and other signature events. The most notable is that, even though there is a limited field, this week’s tournament has a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Another difference concerns the payout. While the prize money is identical to other signature events at $20m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will receive $4m rather than the more typical $3.6m. The runner-up will claim $2.2m.

There are also increased world ranking points on offer. In 2024, winner Scottie Scheffler earned 67.9 points to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and a similar number will be available this week

Below is the prize-money payout for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000

3rd

$1,400,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

Who Are The Star Names At Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at The Sentry

Xander Schauffele plays for the first time since The Sentry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Scottie Scheffler secured the first win of a glorious season when he beat Wyndham Clark by five shots and he defends his title, along with the player who finished runner-up.

There is also a return from a rib injury for World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who hasn’t played since finishing tied for 30th at The Sentry.

Elsewhere, Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title after victory seven years ago, while Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field.

The other members of the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley are three of the other big names in the field.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Arnold Palmer Invitational Get?

As one of the three player-hosted signature events of the PGA Tour season, the winner receives $4m. That's $400,000 more than the winners of the other elevated events on the circuit.

What Is The Format For The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational follows the same format as the other two player-hosted PGA Tour signature events, the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament features 72 holes of strokeplay, but unlike most other signature events, there is a 36-hole cut.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸