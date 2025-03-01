Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events comes from Bay Hill with the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there are some key differences between it and other signature events. The most notable is that, even though there is a limited field, this week’s tournament has a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Another difference concerns the payout. While the prize money is identical to other signature events at $20m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will receive $4m rather than the more typical $3.6m. The runner-up will claim $2.2m.

There are also increased world ranking points on offer. In 2024, winner Scottie Scheffler earned 67.9 points to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and a similar number will be available this week

Below is the prize-money payout for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Who Are The Star Names At Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Xander Schauffele plays for the first time since The Sentry (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Scottie Scheffler secured the first win of a glorious season when he beat Wyndham Clark by five shots and he defends his title, along with the player who finished runner-up.

There is also a return from a rib injury for World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who hasn’t played since finishing tied for 30th at The Sentry.

Elsewhere, Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title after victory seven years ago, while Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Invitational, is also in the field.

The other members of the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley are three of the other big names in the field.

What Is The Format For The Arnold Palmer Invitational? The Arnold Palmer Invitational follows the same format as the other two player-hosted PGA Tour signature events, the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament features 72 holes of strokeplay, but unlike most other signature events, there is a 36-hole cut.