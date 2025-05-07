Quiz! 15 Questions Every Die-Hard Golfer Should Know The Answer To

There are some tough questions in here, but if you're a golf fanatic, you should probably know the answers....

Illustration of a confused golfer standing on the tee
This golf quiz is designed to show whether you can call yourself a die-hard golfer in terms of your knowledge. Most of the questions are ones we think any self-respecting golfing die hard would either know the answer to, or at least could work out which of the four multiple choice answers is the correct one.

But, if you get the answer right to the last of our questions we think you can reasonably call yourself a golf badger!

But not all the questions are as obscure as that one. After all, Albert Einstein explained that he didn’t play golf because it was too complicated. If he couldn’t understand it, what hope do the rest of us have?

Or maybe that is the wrong way to look at it? Perhaps that a die-hard golfer does understand the game, whereas Einstein freely admitted he could not, makes that person more intelligent than Albert Einstein?

But then again, PG Wodehouse described golf as “The Great Mystery” and marvelled how “men capable of governing empires fail to control a small white ball, which presents no difficulties whatever to others with one ounce more brain than a cuckoo clock.”

Fancy finding out whether you are cleverer than Einstein? We have 15 questions for you to do so.

15 Questions Every Die-hard Golfer Should Know The Answer To

