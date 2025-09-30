Anna Nordqvist Names Third Solheim Cup Vice Captain

With the Ryder Cup still fresh in our minds, the countdown to the 2026 Solheim Cup is officially underway. European Captain Anna Nordqvist has made another key appointment, naming the Netherlands’ Anne van Dam as a vice captain.

Van Dam will join Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and England’s Mel Reid in leading Europe’s top 12 female golfers at the biennial event, set to take place at Bernardus Golf in The Netherlands, September 11-13, 2026.

Born in Arnhem, the Netherlands, Anne van Dam brings a wealth of experience to the leadership team. A five-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner, she represented the Netherlands at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games and was part of the victorious 2019 European Solheim Cup team.

In addition to her Vice Captain duties, Van Dam will also serve as captain of the European team for the 2026 PING Junior Solheim Cup, taking place September 7-8, on the Championship Course at Bernardus Golf.

This marks the first time in history that the same course has hosted both the PING Junior Solheim Cup and the Solheim Cup. It will also be the first time a PING Junior Solheim Cup captain will simultaneously serve as a vice captain during the same week.

Anne van Dam was part of the winning 2019 European Solheim Cup team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Dam said: “I am honoured to have been selected as a vice captain of the 2026 Solheim Cup. To captain the PING Junior Solheim Cup and support my good friend Anna Nordqvist in leading Team Europe during the same week, on home soil, will be an incredible experience.

"The Solheim Cup is one of the greatest events in golf, there is truly nothing like it. This will be my first time serving as a vice captain, and I’m excited to bring the experience I’ve gained from playing in the event, as well as everything I learn from leading the Junior team. It’s going to be an unforgettable week.”

The last European edition in 2023 took place in Spain at Finca Cortesin, ending with a dramatic 14-14 tie with Europe retaining the Solheim Cup while the USA triumphed 15 ½ -12 ½ at the latest instalment in Virginia.

Since its opening in 2018, Bernardus has hosted three editions of the KLM Dutch Open on the DP World Tour (2021-2023) and is ready and well positioned to provide a spectacular stage for the 2026 Solheim Cup. As one of the premier events in women's sports, spectators can look forward to an exceptional experience where sports, entertainment, and hospitality blend seamlessly at the highest level.

Tickets are now on sale at www.solheimcup2026.golf/tickets