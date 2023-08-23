8 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Hedwall

We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.

published

1. Caroline Hedwall was born on 13 May 1989 in Taby, Sweden. We believe she would then start playing golf at the age of eight. 

2. Hedwall is the daughter of Yvonne and Claes Hedwall and she also has a non-identical twin sister called Jacqueline. We believe Jacqueline played collegiate golf at Louisiana State University, but after this we believe she was training to become a police officer. 

3. At the 2007 Junior Solheim Cup, the two Hedwall sisters competed on the winning European team. The team won 14-10. The pair were also part of the winning Swedish teams at the European Ladies' Team Championship in 2008 and 2010.

4. Caroline accepted a scholarship to compete at Oklahoma State University where she enjoyed a lot of success. While at Oklahoma State she was the 2010 NCAA Individual Champion, 2010 NGCA Player of the Year, 2009 and 2010 First-Team All-American. She was also named the best female collegiate golfer in the nation in 2010, which is known as the Honda Sports Award. 

5. In 2013 she became the first player to win five matches in a single Solheim Cup event. She won two foursomes matches with Anna Nordqvist and two fourball matches with Caroline Masson. She then beat Michelle Wie 1-up in the singles.

6. After turning professional in 2010, Hedwall won the Ladies European Tour Q-School by a ridiculous nine shots to secure her place on the Tour for 2011. 

7. She was also recruited by Duke, Arizona, LSU, New Mexico and Purdue.

8. Since 2011, she has won seven times on the Ladies European Tour, four of which came in 2011.

Women's Golf
