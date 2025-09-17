I Just Visited The 2026 Solheim Cup Course. Here's Why I Think It's A Genius Idea Taking It To The Netherlands

There is nothing in women’s golf quite like a Solheim Cup. The ‘us versus them’ atmosphere of match play, the raw emotion, and the patriotism make it my favourite event. Having now experienced Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, the venue for next year’s match from 7-13 September, I’m even more convinced that this will be one to remember.

I have to admit, it’s a little surprising that my first trip to the Netherlands was to see a golf course, especially given the short flight from the UK. But now that I’ve been and seen what the country has to offer, I can’t recommend it enough. Here are five reasons why you have to make the trip to the 2026 Solheim Cup.

It's More Than a Golf Tournament

Whether you're in the blue or red corner, the head-to-head dynamic, crowd engagement, and camaraderie are what we love about these matches. Players show their true emotions and the fierce match play competition is something you just don't find anywhere else in golf.

While the USA dominated the early matches, recent editions have been far more tightly contested. The USA leads the series 11-7-1, with Europe retaining the Cup in 2023 after the teams tied. Interest in the event has grown considerably, and it just keeps getting bigger. With the 20th edition of the match being played in the Netherlands for the first time, the excitement is sure to be at an all-time high.

Megan Khang joins a couple for a selfie at the 2024 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Golf Course Will Deliver

The clubhouse is stunning, with a unique design modelled on the Sydney Opera House and the UFO-shaped Next Nature Museum in Eindhoven. While most fans won't have access to it, I wanted to set the scene for the luxurious look and feel of Bernardus.

The heathland course is no stranger to hosting professional tournaments, having welcomed the Dutch Open and KLM Open. The hole sequence for the Solheim Cup will be changed, as is often the case at pro events, often to maximise the drama.

If matches reach the par-5 18th hole (normally the 2nd), and the most difficult hole on the course, it will be a real challenge. Stats from the KLM Open show a scoring average of 5.3, with water running the length of the hole, two large bunkers, and a tough green for players to get close to the pin. In contrast, the par-4 1st hole (normally the 3rd) is one of the friendliest, with a short wedge into the green that will offer plenty of birdie opportunities and get the crowd fired up immediately.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bernardus Golf will provide the drama that we expect at a Solheim Cup (Image credit: Solheim Cup 2026)

With a variety of risk-and-reward holes, the course will provide all the drama we’ve come to expect. While the purple heather and fescue might look pretty, it will penalise any wayward shots, as will the many bunkers and water hazards. Head professional Roel Verdonschot knows exactly what is essential in a player’s armoury to score well here and that’s creative shotmaking. The course isn't designed for power hitters; instead, expert short-game players will fare well.

It's also an extremely spectator-friendly course, it’s visually appealing and an enjoyable walk. Fans will appreciate the variety of holes, including the standout par-3s. Stakes are already in the ground around the first tee in preparation for the grandstands that will become the event's heart. There will also be several viewing areas for fans to watch the action unfold. Verdonschot recommends the area around the 12th green, where you can also see players tee off on the 13th hole and putt out on the 14th green.

Cultural Adventure Like No Other

When I think of the Netherlands, one of the first things that springs to mind is people on bikes everywhere, and that’s exactly what we’ll witness during Solheim Cup week. Instead of on-site parking, fans will be encouraged to use low-emission travel options, setting a new benchmark for an eco-friendly sporting event.

To highlight this commitment, the event organisers arranged a special ‘Year to Go’ celebration. I watched European Captain Anna Nordqvist and US Captain Angela Stanford, along with their respective assistant captains Caroline Hedwall and Paula Creamer, arrive on a tandem bicycle. They made the 30-minute ride from Den Bosch station to Bernardus, a journey fans will be encouraged to take themselves.

Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall cycle from Den Bosch to Bernardhus Golf, a route that fans will be encouraged to follow (Image credit: Solheim Cup 2026)

For those who prefer not to cycle, shuttle buses will be available. While the Netherlands is perfectly set up for this kind of transport, I must admit it's still hard to imagine the logistics of thousands of fans arriving by bike.

No doubt, it will be a spectacle and a unique way to travel to a tournament in true Dutch style. Music along the route will ignite the atmosphere before fans even reach the 1st tee. For many visitors, especially those from the US who may be experiencing the Netherlands for the first time, this cultural adventure will be extra special.

Embrace The Crowd

I love to attend any live sporting event, but when it involves your passion and players you can relate to, it’s even more exciting. You can watch live sports on TV, but that doesn't compare to being there among the noise of thousands of fans soaking up the atmosphere.

This is no run-of-the-mill golf tournament. When players walk onto the first tee with music playing and fans chanting, you can't help but get goosebumps and a great sense of pride for them and the nation they are representing. How they manage to hit a golf ball, I will never know!

Cheers, oohs, and ahhs continually echo throughout the course in a sea of blue and yellow, and red, white, and blue. Dressing up has become the norm for many fans, from the Welsh ladies with their yellow daffodil hats to European Captain Anna Nordqvist’s friends and family dressed as bananas! Yes, there is rivalry, but it’s so much fun, making memories and often long-lasting friendships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So Much To See And Do

Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, is about an hour's train ride from Den Bosch Station, so while it's doable to make the journey each day to the Solheim Cup, my advice would be to tag on a few days either pre- or post-event.

You certainly don’t want to miss a visit to this vibrant city. The must-do canal cruise was a highlight for me. I had limited time to explore, but there are so many cultural and historical attractions, such as the Van Gogh Museum and Anne Frank House.

Accommodation in Den Bosch is selling fast, but Utrecht is a charming alternative, about a half-hour train ride from Den Bosch, with boutique hotels, canals, and cosy bars and restaurants. Or, Oisterwijk, known for its natural beauty and just 10 miles from Bernardus, is another good base option. This town comes highly recommended by Bernardus Head professional Roel Verdonschot, and he should know, he lives there!

Amsterdam is a must-visit city (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you fancy playing golf, there are a selection of good courses in the surrounding area that offer day member rates. It’s worth noting that golf carts are usually only rented out to players with a medical condition. There will also be an opportunity for fans to play Bernardus during the latter part of the week following the Solheim Cup, so check the website for further details.

I hope this gives you a clear idea of what to expect from the 2026 Solheim Cup. It will be a celebration of fierce competition, crowd energy, and a unique cultural adventure. Tickets are officially on sale now, visit solheimcup2026.golf/tickets