Alex Fitzpatrick Turns Professional
The 23-year-old turns professional after a hugely successful amateur career
Just a few months after making his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar Championship (opens in new tab), Alex Fitzpatrick has turned professional, with the 23-year-old releasing a statement on his social media platforms.
Captioned: "Extremely excited to announce that I am turning professional. Thank you to my family, friends and people who have supported me along the way and looking forward to getting it going in the professional ranks and seeing where the next chapter takes me." Alex will now look to kickstart his career in the professional ranks.
Brother to Matt Fitzpatrick (opens in new tab), Alex turns pro ranked as the sixth best amateur in the world, with the 23-year-old's best ever position in the world amateur rankings being fourth. Along with a number of collegiate victories, he has also featured in the Walker Cup in 2019 and 2021.
Having previously caddied for his brother at the 2013 US Amateur, an event that Matt won, Alex stated at the Valspar Championship: “I personally feel like I've done and experienced a lot of the amateur game and feel like I'm pretty close to making the step to professional golf.” Now, only a few months on, he has made the step to the professional game.
The move comes just a month after the 23-year-old reportedly turned down at least $2 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series (opens in new tab), with his brother stating after the news: “He’ll turn pro when it’s the right time for him and, if his ranking improves just a bit in these next weeks on the college circuit, he will go straight to the Korn Ferry Tour. I’m glad about that. It would have been weird if he was on that league, after I’d turned it down.”
Many big names in the game have commented on the news, with Thomas Bjorn stating: Good luck. Now I better stop calling @MattFitz94 for kid", whilst Rick Shiels commented "Congrats pal."
