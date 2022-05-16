Alex Fitzpatrick Turns Down $2m+ To Join Saudi League

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Matt Fitzpatrick's brother Alex has turned down more than $2m in guaranteed prize money to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series over the next two years, a Telegraph report states.

The younger Fitzpatrick brother, who attends Wake Forest University in North Carolina, was one of six of the world's best amateurs to be invited to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the Englishman being offered starts in all eight events this year as well as 10 tournaments in 2023.

Guaranteed prize money for finishing in last place is $125,000, meaning he'd earn $2.25m at the very least, and likely significantly more, from the 18 tournaments if he did say yes.

His brother Matt, the World No.18, told the Telegraph that is was a "hell of a dilemma" and he is "pleased" Alex didn't accept the invites after discussions within the Fitzpatrick family.

“I’m pleased Alex did say no,” Fitzpatrick told the Telegraph. “It was a hell of a dilemma for him. He chatted to our parents and then to me. It was a big offer and, to be honest, difficult to refuse.

“It would have been easy to take it. We don’t come from a background where there was ever money like that. So tempting. But he looked at it, where the finance was coming from and what could happen, and decided to stick to the original plan.

“He’ll turn pro when it’s the right time for him and, if his ranking improves just a bit in these next weeks on the college circuit, he will go straight to the Korn Ferry Tour. I’m glad about that. It would have been weird if he was on that league, after I’d turned it down.”

Matt also confirmed that he turned down an offer to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which gets underway next month at the Centurion Club. “I didn’t even play in the Saudi events when they were on the European Tour. I’m happy with where the game is and where I am in my profession. You know, you have these ambitions and dreams, if you like. That’s all that inspires me.”