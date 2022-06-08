7 Big Names Missing The US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The third men's Major of the calendar season is so very nearly upon us and whilst all eyes will be on the golfing elite, we take a look at a handful of those that won't be featuring at Brookline...

1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will not be teeing it up at Brookline after the American withdrew from the tournament through injury.

The fifteen-time Major champion made a sensational return to professional golf at the Masters earlier this year; 14-months on from a near-career ending car accident in Los Angeles.

Woods teased the golfing world when he arrived unannounced at Augusta National to test the extent of his injuries before he declared that his participation was a "game time decision." The 46-year-old subsequently opened up with a one-under-par round that placed him just outside the top-10.

Expectedly, the hills of Augusta National and the lack of tournament repetitions took their toll but Woods surpassed all expectations by making the cut and competed in all four rounds.

The American returned to Major championship action once again at the PGA Championship and it looked all the while that a successful return was complete. Woods admitted he felt "a lot stronger" since the Masters and reports of him "walking taller, swinging freer and looking stronger" emerged.

During the tournament however, Woods was visually in pain at many points throughout and despite making the cut, was forced to withdraw following the completion of his third round. It now seems those same injuries have continued to plague throughout his US Open preparation.

2. Rickie Fowler

For the second consecutive year, Rickie Fowler will not be involved in the US Open after the American came agonisingly short in the sectional qualifier at The Club at Admiral's Cove.

The American came within a shot of what would have been a playoff for the final place in the field. The 33-year-old is now first alternate having successfully navigated his way through a playoff to determine that position.

After 41 straight Major appearances, Fowler will have missed four of the past seven. He has played in the US Open on twelve separate occasions, highlighted by a T2 finish in 2014 at Pinehurst No.2 - won by runaway champion, Martin Kaymer.

Fowler has notched five PGA Tour victories, including the Players Championship, in his impressive career to date but has endured a torrid run of form in recent years. The American is without a win since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open and has missed five cuts in twelve PGA Tour appearances this year.

The 33-year-old's run of form has left him languishing at 145th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his worst since 2010.

3. Matthew Wolff

The American captured the golfing world with his unorthodox swing, aggressive style of play and confident demeanour on and around the course when he won the 3M Open in 2019 in what was just his fourth PGA Tour start.

In doing so, Wolff became the first player since Billy Hurley III in 2016 to win after receiving a sponsor exemption and only the third player to win an NCAA title and a PGA Tour event in the same calendar year, joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw.

In his Major championship debut at the 2020 PGA Championship, Wolff posted a T4 finish and just six weeks later, led the US Open at Winged Foot going into the final round. Bryson DeChambeau proved to be too much to handle on that day but the American held on to second place, notching consecutive top-five finishes in his first two Major championship appearances.

Wolff posted a second consecutive second place finish in his next start at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open and reached a career-best 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking but has yet to replicate that level of form.

The 23-year-old again came close at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open a year later but in more recent times, has yet to find himself in contention. Wolff has missed seven cuts in his eleven PGA Tour starts this year and frustration boiled over at US Open qualifying when he withdrew midway through his second round.

4. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson is known for a multitude of things on the PGA Tour. Whether it be the elaborate headcover that resembles his own face, the bright pink driver shaft which is more akin to a lightsaber, or his superhuman ability to hit shots that no other person on the planet could ever dream of visualising.

The truth of the American however, is that he can play. Watson turned professional in 2002 and has amassed twelve PGA Tour victories in that time; including two World Golf Championships.

The 43-year-old's career is perhaps best defined by his two Major championship victories, both coming at the Masters in 2012 and 2014. His second victory at Augusta National propelled him to a career-best second in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Although yet to feature on a winning team, Watson has represented Team USA in the Ryder Cup on four separate occasions. When World No.7 at the time, he was controversially overlooked for a wildcard by Captain Davis Love III but did accept a position as Vice Captain on the team.

The American is ruled out of US Open this year as a result of a torn meniscus for which he has recently undergone surgery.

5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

On face value, Christiaan Bezuidenhout might not be a 'big name' but at 65th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he ought to be.

The South African turned professional in 2015 and after short spells on the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour, earned his DP World Tour card courtesy of a 25th place at Q-School. In his first year, the 28-year-old made the cut in 20 of his 26 starts and retained his playing rights for the following year.

Bezuidenhout knocked on the door early in 2019 before it finally opened at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters and the following year, backed that up with victories at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the South African Open. In doing so, he became the first person since Justin Rose in 2017 with back-to-back victories on the DP World Tour.

In more recent times, the 28-year-old has tried his luck on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour and has returned some middle of the road results. The South African has made plenty of cuts but found himself languishing towards the back end of the leaderboard.

Bezuidenhout now finds himself as one of the best ranked players to not feature in this years US Open having just fallen out of the qualification spot prior to the cut off date. A qualification attempt at Kinsale & Wedgewood was not successful.

6. Lee Westwood

The former World No.1 seemed to roll back the years when he posted consecutive second place finishes at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

In doing so, the Englishman climbed back into the top-20 of the Official World Golf Ranking and looked set to have made a resurgence in what is the twilight of his career. Since then however, the 49-year old could only account for one top-20 in his closing fifteen starts in 2021.

Unfortunately for Westwood, 2022 hasn't shown the same promise as the summer of 2021. In his twelve appearances across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the Englishman has only posted one top-20 finish. He has also missed the cut in each of his last three starts.

Westwood, who has finished in the top-10 in the US Open on five separate occasions, is now ranked 78th in the Official World Golf Ranking and outside of a qualification spot this year.

7. Graeme McDowell

In 2010, Graeme McDowell became the first Northern Irishman, and the first European since Tony Jacklin in 1970, to win the US Open when he defeated Gregory Havret by a single shot.

In the year that followed, he posted a string of top-20 finishes and notched further victories at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters and the Volvo World Match Play Championship as he ascended to 4th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Although McDowell has entered the winners circle since, he is yet to find a level of consistency and now finds himself 374th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Northern Irishman received a ten year exemption courtesy of his 2010 US Open victory but that is no longer applicable therefore he is the most recent past champion who will not be in the 2022 US Open field.