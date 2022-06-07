Rickie Fowler Lips Out In Agonising US Open Qualifying
Rickie Fowler to miss second consecutive US Open after failing in qualifying bid
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For the second consecutive year, Rickie Fowler will not be involved in the US Open after the American came agonisingly short at the sectional qualifier on Monday at The Club at Admiral's Cove.
Fowler entered US Open qualifying after a three-week stretch on the PGA Tour and felt that strain in the opening round as he limped to a 2-over par 73. The American however, bounced back with a 67 in the afternoon that included birdies on the 16th and 17th holes before his 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole lipped out.
Play was disrupted due to lightning shortly after Fowler had completed his round so he faced the agonising wait before learning his fate was sealed - the 33-year-old finished one shot outside of what would have been a playoff for the final spot in the US Open field. It was a similar story last year when he missed out by a single shot in Columbus, Ohio.
The day belonged to Sean Jacklin, son of former US Open and Open champion, Tony Jacklin, and Ryan Gerard, who shared medallist honours. Fred Biondi and Keith Greene rounded out the four available spots from Admiral's Cove.
A lip out away from playing in the US Open. I should’ve prepared myself for this. pic.twitter.com/obYVcR6NrQJune 6, 2022
After 41 straight Major appearances, Fowler will have missed four of the past seven. He has played in the US Open on twelve separate occasions, highlighted by a T2 finish in 2014 at Pinehurst No.2 - won by runaway champion, Martin Kaymer.
Fowler has notched five PGA Tour victories, including the Players Championship, in his impressive career to date but has endured a torrid run of form in recent years. The American is without a win since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open and has missed five cuts in twelve PGA Tour appearances this year.
The 33-year-old's run of form has left him languishing at 145th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his worst since 2010.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Best Golf Mat 2022
If you are in the market for a golf mat, then we recommend checking out some of these models
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
What It’s Like Playing An Open Course
Fergus Bisset played the Old Course just over a month prior to The 150th Open Championship and enjoyed quite a different experience.
By Fergus Bisset • Published